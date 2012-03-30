* Collapse of global real estate mkt stymies original loan
repayment plan
* Investors choice: "consensual restructuring" vs "credit
bid"
* Consensual plan gives junior investors greater upside,
credit favours senior
* Senior investors in driving seat, but some also hold
junior notes
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Opera Finance (Uni-Invest), the
first European CMBS to default at bond maturity on February 15
2012 is edging closer to a resolution with investors due to vote
on April 17 on two proposals to decide its future.
One is a property management expert called Valad Europe,
while the other sees a private equity firm, TPG, join forces
with the real estate investment vehicle Patron, with its own
in-house property development group.
The outcome will provide valuable insight into how to
address CMBS deals under duress. This year there are over
EUR10bn of CMBS loans due to mature, before peaking at almost
150 loans for more than EUR20bn in 2013, according to Fitch.
There tends to be a tail period between loan and bond
maturities of at least a couple of years, but Opera Uni has
shown that even that amount of breathing space that may not be
sufficient to work out problems.
Opera Finance Uni-Invest's demise was not entirely
unexpected as the borrower had defaulted on its loan in 2010. It
had planned to repay the loan through an asset disposal
strategy, but was stymied by the collapse of the global real
estate market, and limited potential for bulk sales in the
relatively small Dutch market, and Uni-Invest breached its loan
obligations.
Lender Eurohypo agreed an extension to 2012 provided
Uni-Invest meet a repayment timetable. But Uni-Invest missed its
amortisation schedule in February 2011 and the loan reverted to
its previous status of default - after which various discussions
have taken place on how to fix the problem.
Investors will now pick one of two proposals. One, dubbed
the consensual bid, entails Valad Europe taking over the
management of the assets and extending all bond maturities by
four years. A 3.77% supplement to the three-month Euribor plus
23bp coupon will be paid, but no principal payments will be made
up-front to investors.
Valad anticipates selling assets over four years to generate
sufficient proceeds repay EUR420m of bonds. The means full
payment for the senior investors and some for the junior classes
too.
This plan appears junior investor-friendly because they
stand some chance of repayment after the Class A holders get
their EUR360m back.
However, the twelve senior investors could favour the
so-called credit bid, proposed by private equity venture
TPG/Patron, chiefly because they will receive a 40% partial
repayment once the deal has been ratified in the Dutch courts.
TPG/Patron's total equity injection, including fees and
other transaction costs, is around EUR160-170m that will be
subordinated to the Class A investors.
Again, the bonds will extend by four years, for which
investors received an enriched coupon of three-month Euribor
plus 300bp plus an additional 100bp of payment-in-kind interest.
This agreement can be extended, however, through two annual
options.
RELATIVE STRENGTHS
TPG/Patron can argue they are aligned with investors. They make
an equity injection, sit below the bondholders in terms of
seniority and will have to wait for investors to receive their
money before recouping their investment.
Valad, on the other hand, is calling on its property
management experience, such as its liquidation of the Kefren
portfolio in Juno (Eclipse 2007-1). It was appointed in April
2010 and completed the sale in December 2011. The disposal
target was EUR320m, which would have led to a partial loss for
the Class A investors and complete write-down of the rest, but
it achieved EUR450m to full redeem the Class As.
Valad must adhere to a covenant schedule, which is arguably
in the interests of investors too. For example, half the fees
the company earns will be deferred until the full repayment of
the senior bonds, while loan amortisation incentive fees will be
also be deferred.
The pay-down covenants are EUR15m in year one, followed by
EUR70m, EUR90m, EUR50m and final repayment. The disposal targets
are around EUR56m in the first year, followed by EUR127m,
EUR133m, EUR112m and a final EUR61m to take total disposals to
EUR490m.
Class A holders can expect a recovery rate of around 55-74%
of their investment through this scheme within two and a half
years, and full recovery after four years. Classes B can receive
14-100%, and the C and D notes 0-100%. If the loan targets are
not met the Class As can nominate an alternative asset manager,
so Valad is incentivised to perform.
The lack of immediate amortisation could scupper this plan,
however. And senior investors could prefer the credit bid
because of a 40% principal payment upon approval.
The reduction in leverage levels may also have positive
pricing implications. The bonds are currently quoted in the mid
to high 70s cash price but Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBS
research suggests that the bonds are currently cheap, based on
the new leverage and yield estimates of the securities assuming
a 40% payment.
BAML estimated a weighted average life of 1.3-years under
the credit bid and an internal rate or return of 29%, versus a
longer 2-year WAL and a lower 21% IRR under the consensual bid.
There are, however, no covenants in the credit bid and its
repayment is unscheduled amortisation, as opposed to the
formalised disposal plan of the consensual bid.
Barclays analyst Christian Aufsatz says the credit bid has
less cash flow risk. Under this scenario, a far lower sum is
required to ensure full recovery for the Class A noteholders -
EUR250m versus EUR452m. The annual bond coupon cost in the first
two years of EUR18-20m against EUR30-24m of net cash flow
equates to an interest coverage ratio of 1.3x under the
consensual restructuring, versus 2.5x under the credit bid
option.
Aufsatz also explains the consensual bid has greater
business plan risk (i.e. Valad's targets), but the credit bid
has higher execution risk. The consensual restructuring goes to
vote first, and if it achieves 75% in favour, it will be
implemented without there having been a vote on the credit bid.
And although junior investors will favour the consensual
bid, their opinion may well be inconsequential because it is
senior noteholders that get the final say. And 72% have already
said they will vote for the credit bid.
However, another complication is that some Class A investors
also own junior notes - so they will have to balance the
potential for some future recovery versus an immediate 40%
senior redemption.
As to the question why these opposing strategies have been
proposed simultaneously the special servicer, Eurohypo, says:
"The dial track strategy was intended to endure competitive
tension between the Consensual Restructuring Option and the
Credit Bid Option."
Having two options has its attractions, but is not without
risk, as potentially neither plan could fail.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre; editing by Alex Chambers)