LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - An informal investor meeting for noteholders in Gemini (Eclipse 2006-3) has been called for September 5 2012 to provide an update on the transaction that is facing a costly obstruction to its restructuring.

The CMBS, for borrower Propinvest, is facing a cost of around GBP250m to break the interest rate swap contract, providing a stark reminder of how interest rate movements have worked against those that actually took out rate swaps in the run up to 2007 to guard against rising rates.

Three-month Libor increased steadily throughout 2006, from a peak of 4.629% in January 2006 to 5.32% during the month of December. So from an issuer's point of view protecting against further increase was pragmatic, but plummeting Libor rates since the financial crisis have actually had the reverse effect.

Borrowers still have to make payments to the swap provider regardless, but Barclays, the party at the other end of the agreement in this case, adjusts its nominal payment to factor in the new rate. Quarterly Libor is currently more than 4.5% off the peak of 2006, at 0.73% last Friday.

The issuer, however, agreed to a swap contract for 20 years and has with few alternative options that will not incur a charge.

"The Gemini swap cost is extraordinarily high because it is long-dated," one CMBS analyst said.

The danger for noteholders is that the swap agreement ranks senior to their claims. Barclays, as counterparty, gets paid first If the swap is broken.

Investors' financial risk is compounded by the portfolio only being worth half its original value, and any enforcement and sale of the assets will lead to a principal loss across all tranches. It is no wonder, therefore, that the Class A bonds are carry a split rating of just Single B/Triple C.

These factors will no doubt be under discussion at the investor meeting called by Lazard as adviser to Propinvest, where the objective will be to avoid a potentially huge loss.

Such poor performance were inconceivable when Propinvest took the GBP1bn loan from Barclays six year ago when the commercial real estate, and CMBS, markets were booming.

The loan was backed by 36 assets deemed to be worth GBP1.235bn. But within two years the loan had been transferred to special servicing as the interest coverage ratio dropped beneath the 1.2x covenant, it breached its LTV covenant and Barclays Capital Mortgage Servicing was forced off the deal as servicer because investors were unhappy with its performance in failed restructuring attempts. It was replaced by CBRE.

The transaction did not improve much over the subsequent four years. Revaluations have plummeted to GBP437.75m, less than half the original amount while the swap break cost more than doubled.

For any agreement to be reached, this swap has to be addressed.

The declining ICR, and deferral of interest on the bottom tranches, show that the portfolio simply does not generate sufficient rental income. Reducing the costs on the loan would help, but cutting swap payments is unlikely because changes would require consent from the counterparty, which may not be willing to forgo the payments.

And any attempt to sell underperforming assets to use the proceeds to pay down the loan will only crystallise losses too.

"That's why it has been in standstill, there is not much the special servicer can do," the analyst added.

Such painful costs offer some insight as to why so many CMBS loans have been extended or enter into workout rather than being enforced.

The analyst explained that there are other deals with high swap costs, but much shorter durations. And so it made sense to wait a number of quarters for the payment to amortise to an acceptable level before terminating.

NEW TEMPLATES

Amid these difficulties, there are some rare bright spots taking the market away from typical bank lending models.

In June, for instance, UK asset manager Picton announced that it had obtained GBP209m funding from insurers Aviva and Canada Life on a 10 to 20 year repayment plan (Aviva provided GBP95m and Canada Life GBP114m).

The proceeds were used to pay down Picton UK Real Estate Issuer Plc. It also had a swap cost, but much more manageable at GBP3.4m, which Picton covered.

Tishman Speyer, owner of the Lumiere office building in Paris refinanced its loan to pay down the loan of the same name in Quirinus (ELoC 23). It achieved this through the issuance of a EUR472m bond arranged by BNP Paribas and placed with French institutional investors.

Such innovation could be sign of things to come. Fitch said in a report last week that "insurers and other institutional investors are now sizing up the commercial mortgage market with a view to filling the void" left by banks' reticence to lend on commercial real estate.

"There are signs that non-banks can take up some of the slack in CRE. As banks have retreated, terms available to new lenders have improved, which has naturally caught the attention of insurance companies and fund managers eager to diversify from traditional but now low-yielding alternatives," said Euan Gatfied, head of EMEA CMBS and author of the report.

The agency is responding to this by preparing to rate whole commercial mortgage loans.

It's not just the Picton and Lumiere refinancings which illustrate innovation in the market, Derwent London announced recently that it had signed a new GBP83m 12-year facility with Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers on July 27 2012. The new loan is secured on two properties in London's West End. Cornerstone is part of Mass Mutual Financial Group, and this is its first UK real estate lending transaction. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)