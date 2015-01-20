GRAPHIC: Rouble & coal: link.reuters.com/cah83w
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 European coal prices have
struggled much more than other global benchmarks this year,
catching many traders by surprise. Dispatches from a few trading
houses now say cheap Russian cargoes have been a major cause.
A near 50 percent decline in the Russian rouble against the
dollar since June, following Western sanctions
against Moscow over its involvement in the Ukraine crisis and a
fall in oil and gas prices, has made the country's coal
extremely competitive in Europe.
"Russia is Europe's biggest coal supplier, and their dumping
has pulled down the market much further than in other market
regions such as Asia," said a coal analyst with a major trading
house, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Prices of coal arriving at Europe's main import terminals in
Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp have shed over 20 percent in
value this month. They are now at a discount of almost $15 per
tonne versus coal exported from major global producer Australia.
The slump has also been driven by slower
demand due to a milder-than-usual winter in the Northern
Hemisphere as well as a deluge of cargoes from the United
States.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)