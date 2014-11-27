* Rule changes putting banks off big corporate deposits
By Carmel Crimmins and Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 27 European firms squeezed by low
interest rates are having to consider new, riskier ways to
manage trillions in corporate cash as they are snubbed by banks
awash in new regulation that may also spell the demise of their
go-to investment funds.
In order to protect and grow their companies' money and
ensure it is easily accessible to pay wages, invoices and
dividends, treasurers are being forced to look at less secure
assets and deal with some of them directly.
"There is a tectonic shift in the cash management
landscape," said Alastair Sewell, a managing director at Fitch
rating agency. "One option is to take on more risk."
Corporate treasurers have been under pressure since the
financial crisis of 2007-09 when the collapse of banks such as
Britain's Northern Rock and Lehman Brothers in the United States
- and the ensuing panicked withdrawals from money market funds -
rattled confidence about where to stash firms' cash.
Determined not to be caught short in the next crisis should
banks cut off their funding, company treasurers in the United
States, Britain and the euro zone have more than doubled their
cash holdings since 2000 to $5.3 trillion.
For a graphic on rising rates of corporate cash holdings,
click here: link.reuters.com/byp53w
But now firms find the banks don't want their money.
A side-effect of new financial regulation aimed at making
banks safer by forcing them to hold more capital and low-risk
assets means lenders now have to classify some large corporate
depositors - traditionally more flighty than small retail
customers - as high risk.
That also means banks can only invest those corporate funds
in very liquid assets that restrict them from making much in the
way of commission.
"They won't say no to you, they will just quote you the
worst rate they can," said one London-based treasurer.
Some major banks like Commerzbank and BNY Mellon
are also charging some of their customers for euro
deposits, passing on the cost of a decision by the European
Central Bank in June to charge banks for overnight deposits - a
rule introduced to force banks to go out and lend.
It's another consequence of the record low interest rates
that make it difficult for companies to make any return from
deposits.
NO MORE MONEY MARKETS?
Money market funds, which provide a deposit-like facility,
would normally pick up the slack from the banks but plans to
regulate that sector too could ruin its appeal for treasurers.
Europe wants to impose curbs on money market funds that
offer investors a fixed price - accounting for around half the 1
trillion euro industry in the region - because regulators
believe they are more prone to investor runs.
Under proposals being considered by the European Parliament,
corporate treasurers will no longer be able to buy into
so-called constant net asset value (CNAV) funds unless the fund
invests most of its assets in lower-yielding government bonds.
For a graphic showing current CNAV funds under management,
click here: link.reuters.com/vup53w
If the CNAV proposals are accepted, treasurers could switch
to money market funds that offer variable returns but that would
require them to track numerous tiny gains and losses and pay tax
on any surplus.
Alternatively they may be forced to go back to the banks,
negotiating terms for their cash deposits with lenders that have
sufficiently strong credit ratings to be able to take them on.
"If the CNAVs are abolished then what we will see is greater
concentration of cash with national champion banks and that is
not a good thing for systemic risk or for practical operation of
liquidity management for companies," said Richard Raeburn,
chairman of the European Association of Corporate Treasurers.
FROM DEPO TO REPO TO ...
Already major companies are getting inventive with their
cash. Rather than haggling over deposits, many are striking
repurchase agreements - also known as repos - with banks.
From a trickle that started during the financial crisis,
there is now a flood of companies switching from "depo to repo"
and lending banks short-term money in return for collateral:
International clearing house Clearstream has seen a
200 percent increase in demand for this service this year.
For a large company which already manages foreign exchange
exposures and short-term investments, setting up a repo desk
could just mean an extra computer screen but for a smaller firm
used to simply handing over cash to a bank or money market fund
it would be a major investment and change of strategy.
"Some corporate treasurers are going into repos that's great
for large companies, a serious alternative. But what about small
and medium-sized enterprises and charities who don't have the
necessary technical ability?" said Raeburn.
Other treasurers are depositing money with banks in Asia
and the Middle East and are considering investing their excess
cash in higher yielding - and riskier - assets such as company
bonds.
"We have been...actively considering alternative asset
classes," said Stephen Percival, group financial controller and
treasurer at British insurer Standard Life.
"We now deal with a far broader geographical range of
banks," he added.
Anticipating more money on the move, particularly if CNAVs
are restricted, some asset managers are creating new products
for investors, including funds that are not rated by the rating
agencies and funds that invest in riskier assets to ensure a
higher rate of return.
"Money funds are the safe harbour," said Tony Carfang,
partner at consultancy Treasury Strategies. "If that goes away
you are cutting a lot of treasurers loose, a lot of money
loose."
