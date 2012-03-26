* Just 77/200 top European firms gave specific 2012 guidance

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, March 26 European companies should improve the guidance they give on their expected future performance, a survey of investment analysts and business reporters found.

Research conducted by Smithfield, a specialist financial communications consultancy, showed that of the top 200 companies in Europe, only 77, or less than 40 percent, have issued specific guidance for 2012.

The survey, which took the views of 140 investment analysts and business journalists - the main audience to which guidance is directed - reveals that 94 percent of respondents were in favour of more guidance by companies.

Over the last 10 years, corporate guidance to the investment market has steadily increased in sophistication, the survey said.

At the start of 2011, many companies predicted a more positive environment, the survey added, but as the year progressed, and macro-economic uncertainties grew, this view had to be regularly revised downwards.

"The fact that these revisions were often accompanied by share price reactions disproportionate to the impact on forecasts and valuations, reinforced the corporate view that specific guidance was simply a hostage to fortune and companies were better off not giving a view at all," the survey found.

"In effect, corporate guidance was born in the bull market but died in the bear market."

Commenting on the findings, Scott Fulton, director of investor relations at Smithfield, said: "We believe that companies should abandon attempts to offer outright predictions of financial performance.

"Instead, management should articulate its expectations for those factors within its control and highlight sensitivities to those that are not.

"Analysts would then be able to construct forecasts based on reliable company information and their own views of the economic environment. In turn, this could remove the focus on corporate expectations and, potentially, allow share prices to reflect actual performance of companies rather than the forecasting skills of management," Fulton added. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)