* Beer, glue and perfume makers set to benefit
* Oil slump a timely stimulus package -German business group
* Road haulage operators less likely to reap rewards -lobby
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 The slump in oil prices to
their lowest since 2009 will bring a multibillion-euro boost to
European businesses, but the benefits are being distributed in a
patchy fashion and in some surprising places.
While the oil industry has been left licking its wounds
after Brent crude's 50 percent plunge to about $50 a barrel
over the past six months, fund managers and analysts
have been turning their attention to the likely beneficiaries.
Big chemicals, household goods and some logistics companies
have been identified as potential winners. But in the search for
growth, investors are also on the lookout for niche players
within these sectors, including brewers, perfume producers,
lubricant makers and glue manufacturers.
"The bottom line is: the oil price crash is a stimulus
package and comes at the right time," Volker Treier, deputy
managing director of the German Chambers of Commerce (DIHK),
told Reuters, adding that it would boost Europe's largest
economy by at least 0.5 percent points this year.
DIHK reckons the cost savings for German industry could
amount to 20 billion euros ($23.63 billion) this year, while low
fuel prices are expected to leave more cash in consumers'
pockets for goods and services.
The potential for deflationary pressures to dissuade
consumers from spending in the expectation of lower prices
remains a caveat, though Chris Iggo, chief investment officer
for global fixed income at AXA Investment Managers, believes
lower oil prices to be "unambiguously positive" for growth.
"I disagree entirely with the notion that the decline in
oil prices is negative and adds to the deflationary outlook," he
said.
German bank Berenberg, meanwhile, expects higher disposable
incomes to lift spending on alcohol by 2 percent, potentially
benefiting Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's
largest beer maker.
Analysts and fund managers also see upside for the
oil-dependent adhesives business of Henkel, which
accounts for about half of the consumer goods company, as well
as fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan, the products
of which also rely on oil-based materials.
Since June, European personal and household goods stocks
and chemicals have outperformed the broader
equity market as well as the oil sector.
Frederic van Parijs, senior portfolio manager at ING
Investment Management, also pointed to gold mining groups, such
as Randgold, which require a lot of oil in their hunt
for the precious metal.
TRAVEL IMPACT
Less surprisingly, travel groups and some logistics
businesses have also come into focus.
"We see investment opportunities at transport companies ...
at airlines and operators of cruise liners, where oil
consumption is a significant cost driver," said Adrian Daniel,
fund manager at MainFirst.
Travel companies have already reported falling fuel costs,
including Carnival, the world's largest cruise operator,
which said fuel prices fell 15.5 percent in the fourth quarter.
Shares in oil storage and transportation players, including
Belgium-based Euronav, Netherlands-based Vopak
and Oslo-listed Frontline, have also
attracted investors after a pick-up in oil futures.
For the road-haulage operators, however, the falling oil
price is a double-edged sword because they must pass on most of
the lower fuel costs to their clients as part of long-term
contracts that reflect price swings.
Furthermore, tax accounts for about two thirds of the price
of fuel in Germany, compared with about a fifth in the United
States. Average diesel prices in Germany have fallen only 7
percent since June, according to most recent figures from the
German statistics office.
"The sector does not benefit to the extent you might
expect," said Ingo Hodea, spokesman for the German road haulers
and logistics association DSLV, the 3,000 members of which
generate annual sales of 80 billion euros.
European industrial goods and services stocks, which
include TNT Express and Deutsche Post, are
down 2 percent since early 2014, reflecting that it's their
clients that enjoy the most benefit.
Most chemicals groups, too, are forced to pass on lower
prices to customers, Metzler Capital Markets analyst Lars
Hettche said.
"But there is an exception for those companies that have
strong pricing power with little competition," he added,
pointing to German lubricants business Fuchs Petrolub
as one example.
The Mannheim-based company is mainly up against unlisted
medium-sized businesses, while oil majors are not sufficiently
specialised to compete effectively with Fuchs Petrolub in the
niche lubricants market.
