* Weak euro, cheaper oil, easy money
* Europe experiencing sustained recovery
* Turnaround begins in southern Europe
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Aug 4 Businesses in Europe said a weak
euro, cheaper oil and the European Central Bank's easy money
policies drove a continued improvement in profitability in the
second quarter, encouraging some companies to invest and hire
more.
Chief Executives of some of the biggest U.S. and European
companies told investors in recent weeks the region was
experiencing a sustained recovery, helped by a turnaround in
southern Europe, which had been a drag for years.
"Europe has come back to growth this year," Ivan Menezes,
Chief Executive of drinks maker Diageo Plc told
investors last week.
With China's economy weakening and a strong dollar making
U.S. exports less competitive, Europe has even become an
outperformer for some.
"It was the bright spot," said Nick Fanandakis, Chief
Financial Officer at DuPont. "It was somewhat of a
surprise," he added. In volume terms, Europe had been the
chemicals group's best performing region in the quarter, CEO
Ellen Kullman said.
Truck maker Scania, a unit of Volkswagen AG, said its orders
rose 41 percent in the second quarter in Europe, compared to the
same period last year, while U.S. rival Paccar Inc said
orders at its European unit, DAF, were 60 percent higher in the
quarter, as growing freight traffic -- a key economic indicator
-- drove sales.
Strengthening customer demand allowed companies including
Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy, packaging maker
Smurfit and dairy group Danone to raise prices or
lift margins.
Even companies which have still not returned to their
pre-financial crisis health, like General Motors, whose European
operations are still loss making, said they were increasingly
confident the worst was past.
"For me it was very, very promising and very optimistic
based on the results in the second quarter," said Chuck
Stevens, the U.S. carmaker's CFO.
WEAKER EURO, LOWER INTEREST RATES
Dutch-headquartered staffing group Randstad said increased
business activity was feeding through to hiring. CFO Robert van
de Kraats told Reuters last week that current labour demand was
"consistent with the early phase of a cyclical recovery".
Jonas Prising, CEO of Milwaukee-based rival Manpower
, echoed other companies in highlighting "very strong
performance" in southern European.
Prising said the situation in Europe's economy -- which grew
at a little over half the rate of the United States last year --
now was "not unlike the recovery we saw in the U.S. following
the great recession".
Europe is benefiting from a range of factors.
The euro has fallen sharply this year, as Greece's future in
the single currency became increasingly uncertain. Down to the
wire bailout negotiations, which led to a run on Greek banks and
the imposition of capital controls in the country, saw the euro
hover near 12-year lows against the dollar in the quarter.
The euro's weakness has made Eurozone manufacturers and
services providers more competitive outside the bloc and better
able to compete against imports internally.
Analysts at UBS predicted last week that the currency boost
to earnings in the quarter would be the biggest in close to 20
years and industrial groups Daimler AG, Siemens AG and Peugeot
SA all highlighted the boost from a weak euro in calls with
investors.
The increased exports have also supported logistics firms
including UPS and Kuehne & Nagel International AG, which
said they had added new services that were capitalising on
strong demand.
Lower oil prices represented another boost, cutting costs
for companies such as Peugeot or allowing others, such as
Thomas Cook, to pass on lower prices to customers.
Companies including HeidelbergCement, Daimler,
and Siemens also credited the ECB's decision to
inject masses of liquidity into the economy, which led to low
interest rates and customers' easy access to credit, with
driving demand.
GREECE SHRUGGED OFF
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Peugeot, said the
"tailwinds" of currency, credit and lower energy costs had left
his company struggling to meet consumer demand in the past few
months.
"We started the year with a very low expectation in terms of
volumes and we didn't produce enough cars. In the Q2 we really
pushed the accelerator to the highest possible level," he added.
Few CEOs reported concerns about the crisis in Greece.
The country is a small market for international companies
but some economists predicted fears of economic contagion from a
possible Greek economic collapse could weigh on big companies by
making consumers and businesses elsewhere in Europe reluctant to
spend and invest.
But executives reported few if any signs that customers were
spooked into postponing buying decisions.
Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
, said CEOs had also not been deterred from pressing
ahead with big strategic decisions.
"We don't think Greece has affected the M&A (mergers and
acquisitions) dialogue very much," he said last month.
"European companies coming to America and American companies
going to Europe ... those conversations continue" he added.
(Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Martinne
Geller and Lionel Laurent in London, Georgina Prodhan in
Frankfurt, Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Andrew Callus in Paris;
Editing by Giles Elgood)