LONDON, Nov 3 Two of Europe's biggest consumer products group are set to show contrasting fortunes on Thursday with Unilever gaining from price rises and emerging market growth while Beiersdorf struggles for growth as it spends heavily on Nivea.

Both report third-quarter results with Anglo-Dutch Unilever (UNc.AS) under the leadership of Chief Executive Paul Polman set for good growth, while Hamburg-based Beiersdorf is turning to a new CEO from outside the group to drive its recovery.

With an array of top brands like Lipton, Knorr, Dove and Lux, Unilever is expected to have pushed up prices around 5 percent while it will gain from its higher proportion of sales, some 53 percent, in fast-growing emerging markets than rivals.

It is expected to show third-quarter underlying sales growth of 6.3 percent according to a company-compiled consensus and this comes after the first two quarters of 2011 showed growth of 4.3 percent and then 7.1 percent.

This third-quarter growth would compare favourably with European rivals Nestle at 6.8 percent and Danone 5.9 percent, and U.S. peers Procter & Gamble 4 percent and Colgate Palmolive 5 percent.

Analysts are not so optimistic for a glowing set of results from Beiersdorf, which is in the process of investing in its core skin care brand Nivea and cutting back unprofitable lines as it attempts to regain market share.

They expect Beiersdorf to report a 14 percent drop in comparable EBIT, or operating profit, with margins hurt by increased marketing spend and the pruning of product lines, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors are keen for clues regarding the future of the group's cash pile of around 2 billion euros but this may have to wait until next year, when new CEO Stefan Heidenreich takes the reins from Beiersdorf veteran Thomas Quaas. (Reporting by David Jones and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)