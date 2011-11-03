* Unilever and Beiersdorf Q3 results at 0700 GMT
* Unilever Q3 underlying sales seen up 6.3 percent
* Beiersdorf Q3 EBIT profit seen down 14 percent
LONDON, Nov 3 Two of Europe's biggest consumer
products group are set to show contrasting fortunes on Thursday
with Unilever gaining from price rises and emerging
market growth while Beiersdorf struggles for growth as
it spends heavily on Nivea.
Both report third-quarter results with Anglo-Dutch Unilever
(UNc.AS) under the leadership of Chief Executive Paul Polman
set for good growth, while Hamburg-based Beiersdorf is turning
to a new CEO from outside the group to drive its recovery.
With an array of top brands like Lipton, Knorr, Dove and
Lux, Unilever is expected to have pushed up prices around 5
percent while it will gain from its higher proportion of sales,
some 53 percent, in fast-growing emerging markets than rivals.
It is expected to show third-quarter underlying sales growth
of 6.3 percent according to a company-compiled consensus and
this comes after the first two quarters of 2011 showed growth of
4.3 percent and then 7.1 percent.
This third-quarter growth would compare favourably with
European rivals Nestle at 6.8 percent and Danone
5.9 percent, and U.S. peers Procter & Gamble 4
percent and Colgate Palmolive 5 percent.
Analysts are not so optimistic for a glowing set of results
from Beiersdorf, which is in the process of investing in its
core skin care brand Nivea and cutting back unprofitable lines
as it attempts to regain market share.
They expect Beiersdorf to report a 14 percent drop in
comparable EBIT, or operating profit, with margins hurt by
increased marketing spend and the pruning of product lines,
according to a Reuters poll.
Investors are keen for clues regarding the future of the
group's cash pile of around 2 billion euros but this may have to
wait until next year, when new CEO Stefan Heidenreich takes the
reins from Beiersdorf veteran Thomas Quaas.
(Reporting by David Jones and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)