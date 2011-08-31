LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - German utility EnBW unveiled plans for the first hybrid bond deal in euros for nearly three months, and the first corporate activity of any since the last week in July by fellow compatriot BMW.

The news is an encouraging developments for the primary corporate market which although starved of paper in recent weeks is running only slightly below the first nine-months of 2010 mainly because of bumper high-yield supply.

EnBW had flagged its interest to raise capital end July following the German government's shutting down nuclear power plants.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB are joint bookrunners for the trade that is expected to emerge after investor roadshows running Monday to Wednesday next week (September 5-7).

Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers to the utility which is rated A2 by Moody's(review for downgrade) and A- by S&P, negative at senior level while the agency has assigned a BBB rank for these proposed subordinated securities.

As the rating agencies have continued to adapt their methodology for rating hybrid transactions, so structures have consistently changed in order to adhere to the agencies' treatment of these securities.

EnBW maintains this trend with yet another pioneering structure in the shape of a 2072 NC 2017 with 25bp step up in 2022 and a 75bp step up in 2037. This is a notable change from the flurry of utility hybrids issued in the latter part of 2010 that were Perpetual NC5/10 structures with a 100bp step if not called after 10-years. Like those transactions, EnBW's trade secures 50% equity credit.

"Unless an issuer is willing to provide a formal and legally binding RCC (replacement capital covenant) then a 100bp step is no longer possible following S&P's latest modifications. The replacement provision on EnBW is intent-based only" explained one banker.

Structural changes pose a perennial challenge for investors when it comes to accurately valuing such securities. However, existing hybrid issues from RWE and more recently OMV are highlighted as the most relevant outstanding deals from which to gauge relative value.

Austrian oil and gas company OMV issued the last benchmark corporate hybrid in early June, with the Perpetual NC7/12 transaction currently yielding around 6.75% bid which equates to a spread of mid-swaps plus 433.5bp.

RWE's Perpetual NC5/10 issue is yielding about 6.65% or swaps plus 472bp. The EUR1.75bn deal priced in September 2010 at swaps plus 265bp but has pulled back slightly from a wide of about plus 500bp earlier this month. And sources expect EnBW to price back of those.

"Given the lower step coupled with the recent market volatility I would expect them [EnBW] to have to dig deep to command a decent reception with an initial yield guidance of 7.25% probably needed to trigger momentum", one contact said.

He added that in order to execute this type of deal in this market it will need to be priced to sell, although acknowledged that the final size of the issue should also help dictate the final level.

However, another source pointed out that EnBW also carries certain structural features that in many people's eyes are superior to RWE, noting that the market is in decent shape and investors have lots of cash to put to work.

"Current secondary market levels should support a yield closer to 7.0% which is an attractive proposition for an investor. The only premium that should be required is the new issue concession with nothing needed for the structure," he maintained.

Assuming the transaction does go well, it should provide an encouraging indicator for the handful of unrated and/or first time and crossover names that are already in the public domain.

The likes of Oseo, Moller-Maersk, Farmafactoring, SAF-Holland, Bellon and Njord Gas Infrastructure have canvassed investors in recent months before the primary window slammed shut.

These issuers would probably struggle to access funding at acceptable levels in the current market environment and would need more lower beta, more frequent names to bring pragmatically priced issues that go on to perform well.

However, the glaring flaw in the plan, at least so far, is the ongoing paucity of willing candidates that tick the right boxes.

"There is a pipeline out there but its dominated by more difficult issuers so the question is how quickly does the market get desperate and begin to embrace them," said one banker, adding that a well received hybrid transaction from EnBW should help the cause.

There is still some fairly significant event risk for the market to contend with this week which could derail the transaction before roadshows even start. This comes in the form of US ISM and Spanish 5yr bond auction tomorrow, followed by the big one in the shape of Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday. Still, in the interim it's so far so good as the bullish tone that was evident yesterday has continued today after a distinctly dovish turn in the FOMC minutes released last night.

As of 11.45 GMT according to Tradeweb, the iTraxx Main was 7.25bp tighter on the day at 154.75, while the Crossover was 31.5bp tighter t 653.5bp, having opened at 158.5 and 670bp respectively. Putting these moves into context, the Main and Crossover closed on Friday at 168bp and 710bp, although on a monthly basis the Main is still 40bp wider, while the Crossover is a whopping 230bp wider.

One of the few names to buck the general tightening trend today is Carrefour. 5yr CDS is 2bp wider at 160bp, while the company's cash curve is 7bp wider to swaps in the 5yr sector after yet another profit warning was announced at the company's H1 results.

Aside from the generally risk averse environment, German utilities have been under additional pressure in recent months after the implementation of government plans to phase out nuclear power within the next decade, in the wake of Japan's devastating nuclear crisis following an earthquake and Tsunami.

RWE, E.ON and EnBW, have also said they would sue the government for billions of euro in damages arising from a related planned nuclear fuel tax. EnBW in July said that it estimated the tax would amount to a three-digit million euro burden on the company per year. (Reporting By Andrew Perrin and Josie Cox)