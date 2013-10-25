* Data show sector can measure up to government securities
on high-quality liquid assets
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Covered bond specialists' hopes of
categorising their product alongside government bonds as
so-called high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) were boosted this
week by preliminary data presented at the European Banking
Authority's public hearing.
The EBA's findings may pave the way for covered bonds to be
counted among the highest rank of assets - Level 1 - in a bank's
liquidity coverage ratio, meaning they do not suffer any haircut
in the calculation of a bank's LCR. Covered bonds achieved the
same average score as government bonds based on a set of
criteria in the EBA study.
The EBA counselled that the results were only preliminary
and subject to change before it publishes a report on liquidity
ratios and HQLAs at the end of the year. But the fact that it
conducted such a detailed review - 9m trades, 13,000 bonds, 1m
observations (or repo surveys) and 844 distinct equities - has
led many to believe the results will hold.
"It's very good for covered bonds. The EBA has conducted a
very thorough study to get the results, which cannot be
neglected," said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond
origination at Societe Generale. "The issuers and the market
believe covered bonds should be L1 assets, and the banking
regulator has come up with the results to support that."
The inclusion of covered bonds in the top bucket may have
measurable pricing impact.
"It would be good for spreads, tightening the differential
between government bonds and covered bonds. This would improve
new issuance conditions, particularly for the periphery if we
can get them included in L1 too. There is a case to bring all
covered bonds in, to make the market what it should be - a
strategic funding instrument," said Grossmann.
The EBA rated government bonds, covered bonds, non-financial
corporate bonds, ABS (including RMBS) and equities on eight
criteria, including pricing impact, trading volume, turnover
ratio, zero trading days and 30-day price on a scale of one to
five, with one being the best score.
Both covered bonds and government bonds scored an average of
two, while ABS languished in fifth place with 4.38. The case for
covered bond inclusion in L1 is further strengthened when assets
rated at least Double A minus are considered. In that case, the
average score for covered bonds improves to 1.63, compared with
government bonds at 1.5.
Securitisation is last again, with an average 4.25 ranking.
Securitisation specialists, meanwhile, continued to bemoan the
fact that their market was being unfairly treated.
FLAWED METHODOLGY?
The EBA said RMBS was the most liquid of the ABS classes, much
to the annoyance of auto loan/lease securitisers.
Representatives from two German auto ABS issuers expressed
their dissatisfaction during the public hearing. "Even in the
crisis, it was possible for banks to sell auto ABS," one said.
He added that spreads were tight, which was a sign of good
liquidity.
He, and another auto ABS issuer called for the use of a more
qualitative approach, saying the EBA's methodology was flawed.
Auto ABS has short-dated maturities. In most cases, the average
lives of auto deals are around 1.5 years. As a result, investors
are less likely to trade them, compared with longer-dated bonds.
And just because there was limited secondary trading did not
mean there was not a buyer for the bonds, the first
representative said.
Meanwhile, the US Fed's view on HQLA is not in line with the
thinking in Europe. The Fed is simply not convinced that covered
bonds warrant a place within Level 1 assets. It published a
paper on the implementation of LCR requirements on Thursday,
seeking responses by January 31.
It will keep covered bonds at a ranking below sovereign
paper, saying they are insufficiently liquid or not readily
marketable.
In an even more damning contention, it said: "Covered bonds
exhibit significant risks regarding interconnectedness and
wrong-way risk among companies in the financial sector such as
regulated financial companies, investment companies, and
non-regulated funds."
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing Matthew Davies)