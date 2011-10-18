OTTAWA Oct 18 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper urged the head of the European Commission on Tuesday to help arrange "immediate measures" to recapitalize banks in Europe and address the Greek crisis, a spokesman said.

Harper spoke to EC President Jose Manuel Barroso by phone. Canada is showing increased impatience with what it sees as Europe's foot-dragging on dealing with banks and Greece.

"Prime Minister Harper urged Mr. Barroso to help lead Europe towards agreement on immediate measures to recapitalize banks and address the situation in Greece," the statement said.

The two men also discussed "the critically important need" for an early November summit of the Group of 20 nations in France to "restore market confidence by ensuring concrete policy commitments". (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)