by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - In addition to the vicious cycle of
volatility and risk reduction we also have continuing concerns
over the health of the financial system. If the ECB decides to
throw a lifeline and reintroduce 1-year (or even 2-year)
liquidity operations then this could prevent a move toward a
recapitalization of the Eurozone banks.
The IMF and ECB have continued their calls for
recapitalization of European banks in recent weeks. Bailing out
the banks will be less of a political sticking point than
'giving' money to sovereigns (see "Is it more palatable to
bailout banks than sovereigns?" Sept 20).
But it will also open up a whole new can of worms for
policy makers. It seems likely that the price banks have to pay
to be 'saved again' will likely be higher as the electorate
will likely demand some significant changes to the way in which
pay/bonuses are awarded, the mix between investment and retail
divisions as well as greater participation in the recovery
through either a financial tax or more likely enforced targets
on lending.
The public have shown anger in that banks had gone back to
their old ways with little repentance for having 'caused' the
crisis. The market is aware that SWFs will not be able to save
the day with regards to recapitalization and any funds that are
sourced by banks via this channel will find that they will
alienate existing shareholders as SWFs will ask for a deep
discount.
The bigger debate over recapitalization is that it might be
time to realize that reduced market funding for banks is not
just a matter of confidence but a structural shift as the risk
landscape has changed. For now we are still progressing along a
'sticky tape' solution to the problem of recapitalization and
it will likely take more financial market-led contagion to
bring about a political solution.
Remember that before the European sovereign debt crisis the
focus was on a banking crisis but the truth is that we have
never really moved away from a banking crisis especially in
Europe. Without recapitalization we are in a period where
rumours over the health of the financial system will continue
to dog the markets.
Attention now turns to the ECB and what role it will play
in deferring the recapitalization scenario by providing another
lifeline to the Eurozone banks. We have already had resumption
of 3-month dollar operations and we seem to be moving toward
1-year or even 2-year EUR liquidity operations judging by
rumours yesterday and comments from ECB's Coene (Belgium).
But we must remember that the ECB stepping in with longer
term funding is only a stop gap measure for market-based
funding. We already have an 'addicted bank' problem with some
peripheral countries and the risk as always is that as the ECB
takes on board a larger role in intermediation and funding bank
books, the functioning of financial and money markets will
become further impaired.
If the ECB does open the door to longer term liquidity
operations then expect this to help the financial sector in
general as non-European banks look to take advantage of what is
essentially a central bank liquidity arbitrage.
The best scenario is for the ECB to provide the liquidity
and for politicians to use this window to recapitalize the
banks.
In this environment expect volatility to rise further as a
lack of credit lines and liquidity narrows the exit and entry
doors for those still looking to play. Investors will want to
be compensated for the increased volatility and this means more
in the way of downside pressure on risk markets.
We suggested this week that receiving EUR 18m1y would be a
good way to play for ECB easing (see "Fed first, BoE to follow
then the ECB"; Sept 21) and would continue to play this heading
into the ECB meeting. The EUR 18m1y is currently trading at
1.23% compared to our entry point of 1.42%.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market
strategist)