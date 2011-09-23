by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - In addition to the vicious cycle of volatility and risk reduction we also have continuing concerns over the health of the financial system. If the ECB decides to throw a lifeline and reintroduce 1-year (or even 2-year) liquidity operations then this could prevent a move toward a recapitalization of the Eurozone banks.

The IMF and ECB have continued their calls for recapitalization of European banks in recent weeks. Bailing out the banks will be less of a political sticking point than 'giving' money to sovereigns (see "Is it more palatable to bailout banks than sovereigns?" Sept 20).

But it will also open up a whole new can of worms for policy makers. It seems likely that the price banks have to pay to be 'saved again' will likely be higher as the electorate will likely demand some significant changes to the way in which pay/bonuses are awarded, the mix between investment and retail divisions as well as greater participation in the recovery through either a financial tax or more likely enforced targets on lending.

The public have shown anger in that banks had gone back to their old ways with little repentance for having 'caused' the crisis. The market is aware that SWFs will not be able to save the day with regards to recapitalization and any funds that are sourced by banks via this channel will find that they will alienate existing shareholders as SWFs will ask for a deep discount.

The bigger debate over recapitalization is that it might be time to realize that reduced market funding for banks is not just a matter of confidence but a structural shift as the risk landscape has changed. For now we are still progressing along a 'sticky tape' solution to the problem of recapitalization and it will likely take more financial market-led contagion to bring about a political solution.

Remember that before the European sovereign debt crisis the focus was on a banking crisis but the truth is that we have never really moved away from a banking crisis especially in Europe. Without recapitalization we are in a period where rumours over the health of the financial system will continue to dog the markets.

Attention now turns to the ECB and what role it will play in deferring the recapitalization scenario by providing another lifeline to the Eurozone banks. We have already had resumption of 3-month dollar operations and we seem to be moving toward 1-year or even 2-year EUR liquidity operations judging by rumours yesterday and comments from ECB's Coene (Belgium).

But we must remember that the ECB stepping in with longer term funding is only a stop gap measure for market-based funding. We already have an 'addicted bank' problem with some peripheral countries and the risk as always is that as the ECB takes on board a larger role in intermediation and funding bank books, the functioning of financial and money markets will become further impaired.

If the ECB does open the door to longer term liquidity operations then expect this to help the financial sector in general as non-European banks look to take advantage of what is essentially a central bank liquidity arbitrage.

The best scenario is for the ECB to provide the liquidity and for politicians to use this window to recapitalize the banks.

In this environment expect volatility to rise further as a lack of credit lines and liquidity narrows the exit and entry doors for those still looking to play. Investors will want to be compensated for the increased volatility and this means more in the way of downside pressure on risk markets.

We suggested this week that receiving EUR 18m1y would be a good way to play for ECB easing (see "Fed first, BoE to follow then the ECB"; Sept 21) and would continue to play this heading into the ECB meeting. The EUR 18m1y is currently trading at 1.23% compared to our entry point of 1.42%.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)