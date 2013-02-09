VIENNA Feb 9 The European Union's top monetary
official wants closer coordination on currencies to avoid
potentially damaging disruptions to world trade, he told an
Austrian magazine.
The remarks by Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn come amid a standoff between France and Germany over
whether a strengthening euro needs an official European response
or whether markets should be left to set exchange rates.
Germany said this week the strong euro was not a concern and
signalled opposition to a French proposal for a mid-term target
rate, exposing policy divisions over mainland Europe's currency
between its top two economies.
The European Central Bank will monitor the economic impact
of a strengthening euro, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday, feeding expectations the climbing currency could open
the door to an interest rate cut.
"I recognise the risk of competitive devaluation. We have
recently warned the government of Japan about corresponding
steps towards depreciation of the yen," Rehn told Profil
magazine in an interview published on Saturday.
"We need reforms in the international monetary system so as
to avoid negative influences on international trade. The
coordination within the G7, G20 or the IMF should therefore be
improved," he added, referring to policy-setting groups of
leading nations and the International Monetary Fund.
Rehn said a stronger euro would be very harmful mainly for
the southern euro zone countries, while Germany, Austria, the
Netherlands and Finland could handle this. "But the southern
countries would have problems with their exports to other parts
of the world," he said.
On other subjects, Rehn said the "horror scenario" of a euro
zone collapse was gone but urged members of the currency bloc to
press ahead with fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.
He declined to comment on the potential impact on the euro
zone of a political comeback by former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi other than to say markets were paying close
attention to events in Italy and Spain.
"There has been some turbulence due to the political
situation in Italy and Spain. The markets reacted immediately,
and the interest rates on government bonds of the two countries
again soared," he said.
"This should remind us that we have not yet won the battle
against the crisis. It's a very fragile situation. Whatever
colour the new government in Italy has, it is important that it
maintains the course of reform. It cannot lean back."
Rehn also called on Cyprus, which is seeking euro zone
assistance to handle a financial crisis, to redouble efforts to
crack down on crime.
"There will be very strict conditions (for aid) there.
Cyprus needs credible action against money laundering and in the
fight against tax evasion. It is extremely important that Cyprus
avoids bankruptcy and a euro exit," he said.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Monday a Cypriot
proposal to order an independent report on whether the country
is fully complying with laws against money laundering, a senior
EU official said this week.