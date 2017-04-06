BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 6 Cyclone Thomas, which hit Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany on Feb. 23, caused 213 million euros worth of losses according to an initial estimate from Zurich-based PERILS, an independent provider of data on catastrophe insurance.
PERILS said on Thursday that the cyclone, known as Doris in Britain, caused the majority of those losses in Britain and Germany.
The data are based on gross loss data reported by primary insurance companies.
PERILS said it would provide an updated estimate of the losses on May 23. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million