LONDON, April 6 Cyclone Thomas, which hit Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany on Feb. 23, caused 213 million euros worth of losses according to an initial estimate from Zurich-based PERILS, an independent provider of data on catastrophe insurance.

PERILS said on Thursday that the cyclone, known as Doris in Britain, caused the majority of those losses in Britain and Germany.

The data are based on gross loss data reported by primary insurance companies.

PERILS said it would provide an updated estimate of the losses on May 23. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)