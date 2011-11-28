ISTANBUL Nov 28 Turkey offered to bow to
EU demands and open its ports, airports and airspace to Cyprus
under what it called a "Taiwanese-style" diplomatic arrangement
to help drive Cypriot reunification talks resuming on Monday
under U.N. pressure for a breakthrough.
The European Union Ankara seeks to join demands Turkey end
an embargo on Greek Cypriot traffic that damages Nicosia's
economy. Turkey for its part says the EU should ease isolation
of breakaway Turkish northern Cyprus, something Greek Cypriots
reject as implicit recognition of a renegade state.
Turkish EU minister Egemen Bagis told Reuters he believed a
simple arrangement could help free up talks over the east
Mediterranean island that has brought NATO partners Greece and
Turkey to the brink of war on several occasions.
Exploration for natural gas around the island, and disputes
over sovereign rights, has again raised international concerns.
"The minute a British Airways, an Air France, a KLM, a
Lufthansa plane lands at Ercan airport (in northern Cyprus),
Turkey is ready to open all of her airports, sea ports and air
space to Greek Cypriot planes and vessels," Bagis said.
Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Ankara, has direct air
links only with Turkey. It is also excluded from international
sport, finance and trade.
Greek Cypriots, who represent the whole of Cyprus in the EU
but whose authority is effectively confined to its south, fear
any recognition of the breakaway state could make partition
permanent.
"The fact that an Al Italia or an Air France plane is landing
at Ercan would not mean that they recognise the TRNC (northern
Cyprus)," Bagis said in an interview late on Sunday. "This would
be like the Taiwanese model - a trade relationship."
Many states, forced by Beijing to choose between China and
breakaway Taiwan, choose diplomatic ties with the former; but
Taiwan retains international contacts on a trading basis.
It was the first time Turkey had officially invoked the
"Taiwanese model", seeking explicitly to decouple such ties from
any suggestion of diplomatic recognition.
PLAN 'B', PLAN 'C'
Turkey's ban on Cypriot traffic has been a significant,
though by no means the only, hindrance to United
Nations-sponsored talks to reunite the island.
Greek and Turkish Cypriots were due to meet a U.N special
envoy on Monday for the first time since Secretary General Ban
Ki-moon summoned them to New York early this month to try to
speed a deal.
The talks take place at an airport abandoned in a 'no-man's
land' since Turkish troops invaded in 1974 and seized the
northern third of the island in response to a coup by militant
Greek Cypriots seeking union, or Enosis, with Greece.
Asked if Turkey had a 'plan B' if talks to reunite the
island failed, Bagis replied: "Turkey has a 'plan B', Turkey has
a 'plan C' a 'plan D' and even a 'plan F'. But let's keep it to
ourselves for now."
An arrangement over the travel restrictions could help move
talks along, but other important differences remain.
The two sides have yet to agree on the powers of a central
government. Turkish Cypriots want a weak central administration
and greater autonomy for the island's constituent Turkish and
Greek territories.
The also have yet to agree on territorial swaps and
questions of property restitution rooted in the 1974 partition.
Ban has called for another meeting in New York in January.
Progress could further be hampered when Cyprus, which has
managed to freeze key parts of Turkey's accession talks with the
EU because of the ongoing conflict, takes over the presidency of
the European Union for six months next year. Negotiations
already stalled will effectively be frozen.
Ankara argues that under the EU's own treaties, Cyprus with
its unsettled territorial questions should never have been
allowed in the EU, let alone with a mandate to represent the
whole of the island.
"Now this half-country, this incomplete country will take
over the EU presidency," Gul said in a recent newspaper
interview. There will be a half presidency leading a miserable
union."
But Bagis said that for all Turkey's problems with EU
negotiations, and its recent diplomatic openings to the Arab
world, Ankara would stick by its European ambitions.
"The EU is still the grandest peace project in the history
of mankind," he said.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina)