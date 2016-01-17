MUNICH Jan 17 The European Union plans to take
a harder look at whether the collection of vast troves of
consumer data by big Internet companies violates competition
rules, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on
Sunday.
"If just a few companies control the data you need to
satisfy customers and cut costs, then you can give them the
power to just drive rivals out of the market," Vestager told a
conference of top European and U.S. entrepreneurs and investors.
"If we analyse a merger, if we have a suspicion or concern
when it comes to antitrust, if it comes to data, of course we
will look at it," she said in a speech at an annual digital
innovation conference in Munich. "It may be a competition
problem."
Since taking over as Europe's top antitrust enforcer in
2014, Vestager has stepped up investigations into U.S. web
giants such as Google and Amazon to decide whether her agency
should regulate them more tightly.
Vestager acknowledged that protecting consumer privacy goes
beyond her agency's competition remit.
But she put Internet companies on notice that the vast power
they exercise in online marketing and commerce should not make
it too difficult for smaller businesses to compete in those
areas.
"If a company's use of data is so bad for competition that
it outweighs the benefit, then you may have to step in to
restore the level playing field," she said of her role.
Last April, the European Commission accused Alphabet Inc's
Google of favouring its own shopping services in
search results at the expense of rivals, and is weighing
possible sanctions against the world's most popular search
engine.
Previously, the EU considered and rejected big data issues
when it approved Google's acquisition of online advertising firm
DoubleClick in 2008 and Facebook's merger purchase of the
WhatsApp messaging service in 2014.
"In the particular circumstances of those cases, there was
no serious cause for concern," she said. "Because even after
those mergers, other companies would have access to many sources
of useful data."
The EU agreed last month to a new general data protection
regulation to create consistent regulations across Europe's 28
member states, requiring businesses to build privacy safeguards
into products and services.
Vestager welcomed efforts by companies to develop common
standards for Internet data protection and stressed the positive
benefits she sees in companies analysing big data to understand
consumer demand to offer personalised shopping, find cures to
diseases and better organise transportation.
Separately, she promised rapid action on questions of
whether e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com Inc are
violating competition rules by restricting cross-border trade.
The EU is looking to boost economic growth in Europe by
removing national barriers for online services. It plans to
publish a wide-ranging policy paper on the topic by the middle
of this year, she said.
Vestager also said she would open up a public debate before
Easter on whether so-called "geolocation" contracts unfairly
restrict the evolution of the European digital single market,
resulting in higher costs for consumers.
