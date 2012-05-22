DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
NEW YORK May 22 Ratings agency DBRS put the sovereign credit ratings for financially strained Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland on review for possible downgrade late on Tuesday, citing the potential that Greece may not comply with the European Union-International Monetary Fund bailout program.
"This action reflects DBRS's assessment that downside risks to growth in the Euro area have intensified as a result of systemic concerns emanating from Greece," DBRS said in a series of statements.
