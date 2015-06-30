* Liquidity has become key concern for bond markets

* Debt managers in talks with market makers for possible solutions

* Talks in early phase, some market makers remain pessimistic

* Options include bond buy-backs, exchanges, repo transactions

By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie

LONDON, June 30 Several euro zone public debt managers have been in talks with banks in recent weeks about tackling the lack of liquidity in bond markets, which has helped push up borrowing costs in the past two months.

Investors are finding it harder to buy or sell a large amount of bonds without significantly altering market prices. Central bank bond-buying programmes are part of the reason. New regulations that discourage market-making banks from holding large amounts of bonds are another.

Traders say lack of liquidity was a leading factor in the recent sell-off, which saw benchmark 10-year German borrowing costs climb from near zero to above 1 percent in six weeks, one of the sharpest such moves on record.

Traders say low liquidity is also exacerbating the spread into peripheral markets of fears that Greece will leave the euro zone.

Bankers say the talks are still in an early phase. Suggested measures involve treasuries and debt agencies buying back, borrowing, lending or exchanging bonds, which would ease the burden on bank balance sheets.

Such measures would act as a safety net for market-making banks, which would then worry less about being stuck with bonds on their books for which regulators force them to set aside cash as a precaution.

Dealers say France and Italy looked open to new approaches. Germany did not.

"We are monitoring secondary-market liquidity ... I know it is quite challenging," Maria Cannata, who has been in charge of Italy's 2.17 trillion euro debt pile for more than a decade, said at a business seminar in London last week. "Exchange bond transactions could be a useful tool"

Italy and others have held bond exchanges in recent years, but the aim was to extend the maturity of outstanding debt by replacing short-term bonds with longer-term ones, rather than replacing illiquid bonds with more liquid ones.

Cannata's French peer, Anthony Requin, said debt agencies "are able to develop buy-back programmes - something that could also help offloading market makers' balance sheet at any point in time."

One senior official at a market-making bank said "one or two" debt managers had proposed repo transactions, in which banks and debt agencies can loan bonds to each other for cash.

That way, debt agencies can help banks temporarily shift bonds from their balance sheet. Or banks can borrow a particular bond for a specific transaction before they buy it in the market - giving themselves more time to buy the bonds in small lots and not influence the market price so much.

PESSIMISM

The banker said, however, "there is clearly a lot of progress to be made."

"They have just realised: 'Oh my God, liquidity is really drying up. Is there anything we could do?'," he said. "Some of them are more advanced in this thinking process, while some are like 'I don't care'."

An official at another market-making bank doubted the talks would help much. He said the debt managers' main concern was to fulfil their funding plans while pushing debt repayments as far off as possible.

"I am not convinced how much they can really do," he said. "If there was some kind of liquidity crisis in 2035 bonds, I can't see them buying back 30-year bonds."

Fund managers are eagerly following the debate. Many of them say market liquidity is the main challenge they face.

Hans Stoter, CIO at NN investment partners, says liquidity is so bad that in his portfolios of Belgian government bonds it now takes two or three days to change positioning along the yield curve, compared with two to three hours before the financial crisis. In the meantime, prices can move dramatically.

"Anything that helps take that edge of volatility out of the markets is welcome," Stoter said.

"At the moment, those sharp moves in interest rates in those markets are not helping anybody. It doesn't help the governments, doesn't help investors, doesn't help the brokers." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)