PARIS May 19 Europe's Airbus Group, France's Dassault Aviation and Italy's Finmeccanica said they have agreed on further details for the joint development of a European unmanned drone.

Airbus Defence and Space, Dassault and Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi unit have delivered a proposal to further define a European drone to the defence ministries of France, Germany and Italy, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)