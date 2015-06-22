* Drop in U.S., European defence spending hit industry
* Strong export markets made up for fall in demand at home
* Europe remains hampered by defence market overcapacity
By Andrea Shalal, Sarah Young and Adrian Croft
PARIS/BRUSSELS, June 22 Europe's politicians
need to put aside national pride and security sensitivities and
let the defence industry tackle the overcapacity that has led to
competing production of tanks and fighter jets, executives and
EU officials say.
The industry's outlook is brightening, helped by a stronger
economy, increased military spending in other regions driven by
tensions in Ukraine, the Middle East and southeast Asia.
France's Dassault, for example, reached deals this
year to sell fighter jets to Egypt and Qatar and hopes to
conclude a sale to India soon, compensating for falling demand
at home.
But Europe has failed to follow the example of the United
States, where the defence industry became more efficient after a
downturn caused by the end of NATO combat operations in
Afghanistan and Western spending cuts.
Efforts by European Union policymakers and industrialists to
forge a single European defence market have often been
obstructed by individual EU governments which jealously protect
their national defence industries and jobs, an issue likely to
be discussed at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday to consider
how to strengthen the industry.
"A strong European defence market and industrial base can
only be achieved with a move away from the existing focus on
national markets," the European Commission said in a report
prepared for the summit.
"Europe can no longer afford the inefficiencies of
duplication and overcapacity that our existing fragmented market
entails."
In the fighter jet market, three European aircraft - the
Rafale, the Eurofighter, built by Airbus Group,
Finmeccanica and BAE Systems, and Gripen,
made by Sweden's Saab - compete for business.
There are 11 different armoured vehicle programmes,
shipyards in most countries and makers of submarines in Britain,
France and Germany.
"In the last couple of years in the United States, they have
done tremendous reshuffling of their capacity, closing down
factories and adopting more for less... Some of that needs to
happen in Europe as well," Hakan Buskhe, Saab's chief executive,
told Reuters at the Paris Air Show last week.
The European defence market has been shrinking, meaning
there is less business to go round. NATO says spending on
defence by its 26 European members slipped to about $250 billion
in 2014 from $275 billion in 2010.
Slower business at home has forced many defence firms to
look outside Europe for sales although Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region last year has spurred some European
countries to increase defence spending and Poland is engaged in
a major military upgrade.
FAILED MERGER
Previous attempts to reshape Europe's defence industry have
often failed as governments hold shares in a number of leading
European defence companies, enabling them to influence
management, or use golden shares to stop unwelcome takeovers.
The most ambitious effort to reshape Europe's defence
landscape, a planned $45 billion merger of EADS, now Airbus
Group, and Britain's BAE Systems was abandoned in 2012 in the
face of opposition from Germany which doubted the deal's
industrial logic.
The European Commission adopted a law in 2009 to try to
level the playing field for companies competing for defence
contracts and to stop European governments favouring firms in
their own countries. But the Commission says governments are
still failing to apply the law in some cases.
The EU is working to enforce the law on defence procurement,
to make it easier for small defence firms to trade across EU
borders and to promote cooperation among European countries on
defence projects, such as a planned European drone.
In the absence of a transforming defence merger, European
companies have made some divestments during the downturn.
Airbus Group unveiled plans last year to sell half a dozen
businesses with combined annual revenues of around 2 billion
euros, simplifying its Defence and Space division to focus on
warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.
DEEP RESTRUCTURING
Restructuring has gone much deeper in the United States, the
world's largest defence market.
U.S. arms makers went through a massive consolidation in the
1990s after the end of the Cold War, with dozens of smaller
companies joining forces and ultimately creating a handful of
large prime contractors less dependent on any one sector.
Overcapacity in the ground vehicle market forced plant
closures and layoffs when the U.S. military began withdrawing
troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, and years of budget cuts
triggered streamlining across the rest of the defence sector.
U.S. officials are now concerned about the dwindling number
of second- and third-tier suppliers in some areas, such as the
ground vehicle and aircraft carrier business, worried that a
thin supply chain makes companies vulnerable to interruptions in
production.
Companies such as Raytheon, Lockheed, Boeing
and others are dramatically stepping up their efforts to
expand international sales, with a key focus on Asia and the
Middle East.
Tensions in the South China Sea have also opened up new
markets for U.S. weapons makers, including Vietnam, where
Washington has already relaxed its arms embargo to allow limited
weapons sales.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Sabine Siebold in
Berlin, Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; editing by Anna Willard)