* Says monetary policy will stay expansive as long as needed
* But Executive Board member says wary of negative deposit
rates
* Says should not tinker with EU Stability and Growth Pact
* Sees "considerably better" Q2 for German economy than Q1
BERLIN, May 27 The European Central Bank will
stick to its expansive monetary policy for as long as necessary
though it should be wary of dropping its deposit rate below
zero, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
"Our monetary policy is expansive and will remain so as long
as necessary. But to keep rates low for too long would create
new risks," Asmussen said in a speech.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke unnerved markets last
Wednesday by saying the U.S. central bank might soon scale back
its stimulus programme.
Asmussen said the ECB should tread cautiously on the idea of
taking its deposit rate into negative territory, which would
mean the bank charging commercial lenders for holding their
money overnight. ECB President Mario Draghi has said the bank
was "technically ready to do this".
"Some see the discussion very openly, I see it less openly,"
Asmussen said.
Such a move could encourage banks to lend out money to the
real economy rather than hold it at the ECB, though it could
also have implications for banks' own operations and for funding
and bond markets.
While non-euro zone member Denmark has dabbled with negative
deposit rates, the ECB would be the first major central bank to
use the measure.
DON'T MEDDLE WITH GROWTH PACT
On fiscal issues, Asmussen said it would be "the wrong path"
for governments to exclude certain investments from budget
deficit calculations. Some EU governments want public
investments excluded to help them meet fiscal targets.
Asmussen said the European Union's Stability and Growth pact
already allowed for fiscal flexibility, for example in giving
countries more time to reach deficit goals if they can prove
they are making progress, but this should not be abused.
The European Commission is expected to confirm on Wednesday
that France, Spain and Slovenia will be granted more time to get
their budget deficits down to the pact's limit of 3 percent of
economic output.
"I do not think you should tinker with the growth pact,"
Asmussen said, noting that countries still had to finance these
investments on the capital markets at high interest rates which
would make it more difficult for them to balance their budget in
the long run.
Asmussen, who worked for many years in the German finance
ministry, said German economic growth would be "considerably
better" in the second quarter than in the first but it needed to
carry out reforms if it wanted to avoid becoming the "sick man
of Europe" again.