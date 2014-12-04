* Ukrainians leaving to find jobs and to avoid conscription
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Dec 4 Andriy left his home town in
western Ukraine earlier this year on a journey that brought him
through the hands of shady traders in Poland to one of the
world's booming markets for illegal immigrants - London.
Fleeing the strife of war with Russian-backed fighters and a
shattered economy, Andriy is following a path similar to one
taken by thousands of his fellow Ukrainians who have travelled
either eastwards to Russia or westwards to the European Union.
"I don't want to fight in any war," said Andriy, who spoke
on the condition neither his surname nor home town would be
published because of fear that he could be deported.
The nineteen-year-old, speaking in Russian because his
English is limited, added: "I don't want to die - I want to
live. I just want a normal life."
More than 4,300 combatants and civilians have been killed in
eastern Ukraine since pro-Russian rebels seized border regions
in April. Nearly a million people have fled the area, with a
surge in the past two months.
Most have fled to other areas of Ukraine but some have gone
further afield, with thousands seeking a new life in Russia and,
increasingly, Europe.
According to several legal and illegal migrants who spoke to
Reuters, many are coming via gangs in Poland, the Baltics and
Ukraine that offer fake or doctored EU documents for several
thousand dollars, plus the option of transport to Western Europe
where spot document checks are extremely rare.
The nature of illegal immigration means it yields little
data but legal flows show Ukrainians were the biggest single
group of non-EU citizens granted residency permits by EU members
in 2013.
According to Eurostat, 236,700 Ukrainians were granted
residency permits by EU states last year, and 171,800 of those
permits were granted in Poland, one of the main routes for
Ukrainians to travel to Western Europe.
The flows abroad are modest compared to the exodus during
the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union or the Jewish emigration that
helped populate New York's Brighton Beach, but stories such as
Andriy's give a sense of the turmoil sowed by the crisis.
SILENT WORKERS
Some men are driven to leave by the fear of being called up
into the poorly equipped Ukrainian army that is fighting the
Russian-backed rebels.
For many other migrants, finding acceptably paid work is the
overriding reason to travel.
Their voices are silent in European discourse, but illegal
migrants such as Andriy are cast by some politicians as the
enemies of hardworking European voters.
The migrants thrive in a taxless underworld that is flush
with demand and cash: Andriy has no intention of returning to
Ukraine because demand for his decorating and repair services is
high in London's booming property market.
The cash he can earn in Britain - often more than several
hundred pounds a week - far outstrips what he could earn in
Ukraine's near-bankrupt $135 billion economy.
For some Ukrainians the turmoil stoked by the Russian-backed
insurgents is the final straw in a wider disenchantment with the
day-to-day reality of corrupt elites, economic collapse and
violence that has followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Popular destinations for Ukrainians include Germany, Italy,
Spain and Portugal. Britain's attractiveness is dampened by more
stringent border controls than other EU countries.
Reuters has seen one of the doctored documents used as
identification by migrants, who said Poland was the door to
freedom for many.
"Lots of people go illegally," said a Ukrainian woman living
legally in Poland, who did not want to be identified. "Lots of
people go through Poland... it's where Europe starts."
'SKYPE PARENTS'
With the correct documents, a Ukrainian living in the
European Union could legally seek work, pay tax, open a bank
account and travel home.
Without the correct documents, migrants in Europe are forced
to work around the law.
As a result many spend years apart from their children who
benefit from their earnings but not their presence.
"Migrants come for a better life but there are some
heartbreaking situations: Mothers who have left their children
in Ukraine and communicate by Skype," said Andy Hunder, director
of the Ukrainian Institute in London.
"They feed their children but to feed them they must leave
them," he said.
