By Daniel Dickson
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Like most of Europe, Sweden is
struggling with an ageing population. But thanks to people like
65-year-old Malin Engstedt the country is in a better position
than most to tackle its demographic challenges.
"I thought half a year ago that maybe I could quit by the
end of the year. But the closer to that I got, the less I felt
like stopping working," said Engstedt.
Having worked all her life, Engstedt could afford to stay at
home if she wanted to. But her pension will be higher if she
retires later, and she is still enjoying work. So right now she
plans to take on a new job in communications.
"I don't have grandchildren and I don't play golf," she
explains of her decision not to retire.
But in fact Sweden's canny social policies are the reason so
many of its baby boomers are choosing to keep going to the
office. The country's pensions reform and generous parental
leave have resulted in Europe's highest employment rate - with a
strong showing among women and the elderly - meaning more
working people pay taxes to fund the welfare state.
Sweden's employment rate last year was 74.4 percent versus
the EU average of 64.1, according to Eurostat, and its 73.6
percent employment rate for people between 55 and 64 dwarfs the
EU average of 50.1 percent.
The country is also helped by a population that is rising as
numbers in other European nations dwindle: By 2050 Swedes will
number 11.4 million from today's 9.7 million, according to
statistics Sweden, and the median age will rise to 43 years,
says Eurostat.
By contrast, Germany's 82 million residents will fall to
74.7 million by 2050 and the median age will rise to around 50.
"(Sweden) is doing much better than almost everyone else,
both because of the demographics and because of the policy
settings," said OECD economist Christophe Andre.
INCENTIVES
Sweden provides incentives to keep people employed right
along the length of their working lives.
Parents are able to share childcare because they get 480
days of leave per child, and subsidised day care never costs
more than 1,260 Swedish crowns ($170) a month.
As a result employment among women is 72.5 percent - the
highest in the EU - and no-one criticises the armies of dads
nicknamed "Latte Pappas" who look after the children during the
day.
For older Swedes, the right to take sabbaticals from work in
order to study helps to keep people learning - and employed -
throughout their lives.
And when people start to think about retiring, the country's
recently reformed pension system tempts them to keep going that
little bit longer instead.
A person who retires at 63 gets 12 percent less than someone
who waits til 65, the most common retirement age. But those who
work until 69 are rewarded with a pension almost 30 percent
bigger than that of the 63-year-old.
"It does not pay to retire early but it is rather punished,"
said Anders Forslund, professor and assistant director-general
of The Institute for Evaluation of Labour Market and Education
Policy, a government agency.
That Swedes see long working lives as normal was
demonstrated in 2012, when centre-right Prime Minister Fredrik
Reinfeldt broached the idea of retirement as late as 75. The
statement sparked widespread debate - but it did not hurt him
politically.
IMMIGRANTS STILL WELCOME
Reinfeldt's government introduced some of the OECD's most
liberal regulations for immigrant workers, letting employers
hire people from wherever they want as long as wages are not
lower than for Swedes.
Despite a recent backlash against immigration - a trend
right across recession-weary Europe - polls show a large
majority of Swedes still support the tradition of welcoming
asylum seekers.
Challenges remain, however, particularly in integrating
migrants. Widespread riots in poor immigrant suburbs in 2013
highlighted the difficulties Sweden has had in absorbing asylum
seekers, now arriving at about 100,000 a year, and employment
rates among low skilled immigrants are nearly 25 percentage
points lower than for native Swedes of similar level.
Sweden is also facing other pressures - despite the pension
system being formally disconnected from government finances - as
life expectancy for an average 65-year-old has risen by more
than two years to 85 since the 1994 pension reform.
That means the pension system, though successful right now,
may in future come under pressure from voters to be more
generous.
"Our pension system is economically sustainable the way it
is constructed," said Tommy Bengtsson, a professor of economic
history at Lund University's Centre for Economic Demography.
"The question is whether it is politically sustainable."
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton, Paul Taylor and Sophie Walker)