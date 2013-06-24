* EMA decision to release drug data sparks controversy
* Viehbacher says companies may decide to invest elsewhere
* U.S. companies taking EU regulator to court
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, June 24 A decision by Europe's drug
regulator to release detailed data on drugs once a medicine is
approved could discourage critical investment in crisis-hit
Europe, Sanofi's chief executive said.
Chris Viehbacher, who took over as president of the European
Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (Efpia)
on Monday, said companies would invest in regions where they
felt welcome.
"If you, on the other hand, say, 'you guys are bad actors,
we want to cut your prices, we want to take your confidential
data and share it with any one of your competitors', you don't
get the same feeling of encouragement," he told reporters.
The controversy over clinical data transparency compounds a
situation where drugmakers are already reluctant to invest in
Europe because of a wave of austerity-driven cuts in drug
prices.
"If I was to say where would I put the next euro of
investment, I would say either the next euro of investment would
go to the United States or to emerging markets," Viehbacher
said, speaking specifically as the head of France-based
drugmaker Sanofi.
2 MILLION PAGES
Since November 2010, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has
released some 2 million pages of detailed information about
drugs it has assessed - an approach it says reflects growing
public demands for more openness to ensure that drugmakers
cannot conceal adverse drug effects.
The idea behind it is to make drug companies more
transparent, and help researchers pool information to fight
disease better.
The problem, Viehbacher said, was that the data included
details on things such as manufacturing processes that could
allow a competitor to step in.
"The manufacturing process is often where the know-how of
the company is, and this is particularly true of biological
processes," he said.
"If all of this stuff is laid out, then we could have
competitors from any country, particularly outside of Europe,
suddenly start looking at our manufacturing process and we could
suddenly find ourselves with some non-European competitors."
In April, U.S. companies AbbVie and InterMune
used the courts to stop their clinical data being
released, prompting the European regulator to appeal.
The EMA's plans to release clinical trial data have been
slammed as irresponsible by the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America lobby group - the U.S. equivalent of
Efpia - which fears it could harm business and undermine
incentives for research.
Still, some drug companies reckon the clamour for greater
openness won't go away, given past drug safety scares. That has
prompted Britain's GlaxoSmithKline to take a more
conciliatory stance and decide to release a large amount of
detailed data from its own clinical trials.