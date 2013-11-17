* Analysts upgrade miners' earnings from late October

* Downgrades for rest of Europe still exceed upgrades

* Europe earnings momentum to pick up in 2014-analysts

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 17 Market expectations of mining companies' earnings are on the rise but, unlike the aftermath of previous recessions, investors may have to wait before that translates into better times for other industries in Europe.

Subdued economic growth on the continent may mean a longer lag than in previous business cycles between the warming of sentiment toward miners and new confidence on other sectors. A sharp upswing in views on Chinese demand for raw materials has also had a particularly big impact on mining stocks this year.

As they have for three years, cuts in analysts' forecasts of earnings by European companies still outnumber upgrades - known as negative earnings momentum. But to sustain this year's rally in shares, many see an upturn in earnings as essential.

Analysts' forecasts for miners' earnings began to rise in the past month [link.reuters.com/fyn64v], following a sector-wide drive to tackle falling demand for metals with spending cuts, as well as new evidence that the economy of top metals buyer China is stabilising.

Earnings momentum for the mining sector now stands in positive territory at 6.6 percent, having recovered from a trough of minus 42.7 percent in July last year, when downgraded forecasts were outstripping upgrades by more than two to one.

Historically, improving fortunes for the miners, long regarded as among the corporations most exposed to the global economic cycle, have heralded a turn to positive earnings momentum in other sectors.

But that may not happen for some months. While lacklustre economic growth is hobbling many industries, the miners were the most severely downgraded because of worries over Chinese demand, giving them an unusually sharp boost as concerns fade.

"There are specific factors influencing the basic resources sector this cycle which probably mean that their power as a lead indicator for the market isn't ... as powerful as maybe historically it has been," said Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas.

He saw scope eventually for "materially better earnings" from sectors exposed to the United States, Japan, Britain and Europe, but over the next 12 months.

Research from Citi shows that, over the past 25 years, buying stocks with earnings momentum better than the broader market, and selling those that lag, has been a good strategy.

Europe last saw a sustained upgrade of earnings expectations in mid-2009, when changes to miners' estimates were soon followed by upgrades in the broad STOXX Europe 600.

For now, that broader measure is still in negative territory. Datastream figures show European earnings momentum of minus 2.3 percent, meaning the number of notes from analysts reducing forecasts on corporate earnings still exceeds those announcing increased forecasts by 2.3 percent.

It has narrowed, however, from minus 3.4 percent in July and from a trough of minus 22.5 percent in April 2009.

EARNINGS SEASON

As the third-quarter reporting season winds down, it has offered little cause for optimism, with half of STOXX Europe 600 firms having missed quarterly earnings forecasts, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

The index, up around 17 percent since June, has begun to level out in the past three weeks, leaving it on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 13.4 times, almost in line with its 15-year average of 13.8 times, Datastream figures show.

That reflects the ratio of current share prices to an average of forecasts of future earnings. Some analysts argue that higher earnings are now needed to push prices ahead.

"You would want earnings to start catching up a bit so that the valuations don't become stretched," said Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life Investments.

Analysts reckon on an improvement in earnings across the board in 2014, largely driven by cost-cutting measures taken by companies in the past years to counter low growth. But a pick-up in European economic performance should also contribute.

"The sectors leveraged to the European economy should see relatively strong inflection in the earnings momentum - banks, capital goods, consumer cyclicals, transport, and construction - ... given our view that growth is going to pick up materially, albeit from a very low base, next year in Europe," said Emmanuel Cau, equity strategist at JPMorgan.

An aggregate of top-rated forecasts for individual companies sees STOXX Europe 600 earnings growth of 14.5 percent in 2014, according to Starmine SmartEstimates, suggesting a sharp turnaround following a fall in corporate profits last year and what is expected to be another drop this year.

Looking at the broader European economy rather than company data, UBS anticipates 10-percent earnings per share growth in Europe in both 2014 and 2015.

Fabrice Theveneau, head of equity research at Societe Generale, said: "Generally we expect earnings to recover in Europe some time next year. Even if in 2014 we don't expect a very strong economic recovery, we expect it to be driven by cost-cutting observed over the last few years." (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Alastair Macdonald)