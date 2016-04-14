LONDON, April 14 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) marks its 25th anniversary on Friday. Here is a table showing the sectors and regions where the bank has invested its funds. For an interview with the bank's president click on and Sector Group Sector Net Cumulative Number of Bank Investment operations (mlns of euros) Energy Natural 7,124.6 166 Resources Power and 10,341.3 228 Energy Financial Depository 34,392.2 1,397 Institutions Credit (banks) Insurance, 850.8 70 Pension, Mutual Funds Leasing Finance 1,647.1 133 Non-depository 2,296.7 170 Credit (non-bank) Industry, Agribusiness 9,790.0 577 Commerce & Agribusiness Equity Funds 3,741.9 175 Information & 3,754.6 169 Communication Technologies Manufacturing & 10,948.3 596 Services Property and 2,552.5 156 Tourism Infrastructure Municipal & Env 5,840.9 360 Inf Transport 13,918.0 276 107,199.1 4,473 Region Country Net Cumulative NCBI number of Bank Investment operations (NCBI) Central Asia KAZAKHSTAN 6,541.7 208 KYRGYZ REPUBLIC 560.9 134 MONGOLIA 1,329.6 78 TAJIKISTAN 590.4 102 TURKMENISTAN 238.3 52 UZBEKISTAN 883.0 54 Central Europe CROATIA 3,264.0 182 and Baltics CZECH REPUBLIC 1,224.6 109 ESTONIA 641.5 80 HUNGARY 2,810.0 171 LATVIA 628.0 74 LITHUANIA 650.9 77 POLAND 7,895.6 365 SLOVAK REPUBLIC 2,093.4 126 SLOVENIA 898.3 72 Cyprus CYPRUS 140.1 3 Eastern Europe ARMENIA 1,041.7 148 and Caucasus AZERBAIJAN 2,560.6 160 BELARUS 1,792.0 74 GEORGIA 2,661.3 188 MOLDOVA 1,106.7 114 UKRAINE 11,861.4 357 Greece GREECE 320.0 6 Russia RUSSIAN 25,400.5 789 FEDERATION South-Eastern ALBANIA 942.4 72 Europe BOSNIA AND 1,832.2 127 HERZEGOVINA BULGARIA 3,039.1 231 FYR MACEDONIA 1,649.2 102 KOSOVO 177.6 45 MONTENEGRO 537.9 53 ROMANIA 7,186.0 382 SERBIA 4,183.0 200 Southern and EGYPT 1,600.6 32 Eastern Mediterranean JORDAN 536.4 22 MOROCCO 920.6 26 TUNISIA 297.2 20 Turkey TURKEY 7,162.6 180 Overall - Total 107,199.1 5,215 (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)