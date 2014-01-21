* Nowotny calls for quick Austrian action on Hypo Alpe Adria

VIENNA Jan 21 The six Austrian lenders due to come under direct European Central Bank supervision later this year should to do well in ECB-led health checks of their balance sheets, Austria's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Ewald Nowotny, who is also an ECB policymaker, said all six have had time to prepare and have boosted efficiency, scaled back risky business, and either raised capital or are in the process of doing so.

The six are BAWAG PSK ; Erste Group Bank ; Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its two big shareholders Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich ; and the Volksbanken group. [ID:nL6N0JQ1R.VI>.

Nowotny said he saw no reason to put loss-making and partly nationalised Volksbanken in the same boat as ailing Hypo Alpe Adria, which faces more serious problems in hiving off problem assets.

He urged Austria's government to come up with a solution for Hypo's woes by the end of the first quarter so that it would not need fresh capital to meet minimum regulatory requirements.

"We need a quick solution, and quick means in this quarter," he said. (Reporting by Michalel Shield Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)