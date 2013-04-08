FRANKFURT, April 8 Struggling southern European economies are only slowly and unevenly becoming more competitive in terms of their domestic costs compared with their main trading partners, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

Greece and Portugal gained most in competitiveness vis-a-vis their trading partners, both within and outside the euro zone, in the 12 months to March, the study of movements in consumer prices in the euro zone and economies it trades with showed.

The competitiveness of Greece and Portugal gained 1.9 and 1.8 percent respectively, followed by Ireland with 1.2 percent, the monthly study said.

Spain, however, lost 1.3 percent in price competitiveness against its trading partners, the second biggest loss among the 17-country bloc, with only tiny Estonia doing worse.

Slovenia, which is combating a banking crisis and is seen by analysts as a potential bailout candidate, also lost competitiveness.

The common currency weakened about 1 percent from March 2012 to the same month this year, giving all euro zone countries a slight advantage in markets outside the currency bloc.

All peripheral countries, with the exception of Italy, are still less competitive relative to their trading partners than they were in at the end of 1998, when the euro was created.

Of the countries who have been bailed out or who are in trouble in Europe's debt crisis, Spain has lost most ground, followed by Ireland and Greece.

During that time, Germany and Finland have gained most, 11.6 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by David Holmes)