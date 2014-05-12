* Nowotny says single step, like rate cut alone not enough
* IMF renews call for more ECB stimulus to fight
"low-flation"
* Constancio: cannot ignore euro strength, no policy target
By Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, May 12 An interest rate cut alone will
not be enough to deal with persistently low inflation in the
euro zone, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday as the
central bank gets ready to add more stimulus as soon as June.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week
the ECB is prepared to take action next month to boost the euro
zone economy if its updated staff inflation forecasts merit it.
"If you are perhaps of the opinion that one needs new
measures here, it is probably reasonable to put together a
package, not (take) a single measure, for instance a rate cut
alone," Nowotny told reporters on the sidelines of a conference
on banking union.
Inflation has been stuck in what Draghi has called "the
danger zone" below 1 percent for seven months in a row and ECB
Vice President Vitor Constancio said it was likely to stay there
for some time.
Inflation came in below expectations in April and March.
"We need to know better after the low inflation monthly
figures that we have had recently what will be the prospects for
the medium-term path of inflation," Constancio told reporters at
the same conference.
"That will be the main criteria for any decision by the
governing council." He said the ECB was considering a wide range
of potential action but declined to speculate on just what the
central bank may decide at its June meeting.
If price pressures stay low for too long, the ECB fears
inflation expectations will drift lower, which could lead
consumers and companies to put off purchases and investments,
triggering a downward spiral of low growth and weak consumption.
The euro zone's "low-flation" has raised alarm bells
elsewhere and the International Monetary Fund renewed its call
for action on Monday.
EURO STRENGTH
After hitting 0.5 percent in March, euro zone annual
inflation picked up to 0.7 percent in April, still far from the
ECB's medium-term target of below but close to 2 percent.
With the euro at multi-year highs against the dollar, which
could put downward pressure on inflation through lower import
prices and hamper exports for euro zone firms, the ECB has also
started to pay closer attention to the euro exchange rate.
Constancio said the ECB was keeping a close eye on the
strength of the euro. "It's something of course we cannot ignore
and don't ignore but (the exchange rate) is not and cannot be a
target for our policy."
His Governing Council colleague Nowotny also pointed to
"very strong elements of uncertainty" with regards to inflation.
"One must not forget that one of the main elements of the
low inflation is energy prices and food prices, and this might
be a very volatile element for inflation."
