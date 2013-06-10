VIENNA, June 10 The European Central Bank should
consider a staggered start to its taking over of bank
supervision in Europe, ECB Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny suggested on Monday.
In remarks prepared for an economics conference, he said it
was expected that the roughly 130 banks the ECB is set to
supervise directly would cover more than 80 percent of the euro
area's banking assets, worth roughly 25 trillion euros.
"It may make sense to follow the advice of some of our
German colleagues to start with a smaller number of the major
European banks to allow for a staggered approach," he said.
Nowotny said effective banking supervision needed clarity on
how to wind up ailing lenders and fiscal backstops that may be
required for this.
"Right now we do not have this clarity in Europe. On the
contrary, we have for instance no coordination between
potentially necessary state intervention and European
competition policy," he said.
He contrasted this with the TARP programme in the United
States, which he hailed as a successful model. "It did not
involve lengthy procedures and a great part of its success was
that it was able to work fast," Nowotny said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)