BUDAPEST Feb 2 The first indications of impact
from the ECB's new bond-buying programme should be felt by
summer, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny said on Monday.
"We start this new programme March 1 and it's very difficult
to foresee but I think til summer we should get the first
indications, because the first things to be looked at will be
the volume of bonds offered to the ECB either by the banks or by
other investors," he told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Budapest.
Nowotny said that while there will be some "deflationary
impulses" in the first half of 2015, he does not foresee
deflation for the year. He declined comment on extending
emergency liquidity funding for Greek banks. "This is something
where we have very close interlinkages with political events and
we will follow our rules," he added.
