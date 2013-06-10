VIENNA, June 10 It is too early to start
reversing the measures central banks used to counter a
near-meltdown of the world's financial system, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"In this situation central banks reacted fast and forcefully
by using conventional and unconventional instruments. With
regard to the financial system, a fair amount of stabilisation
has been achieved," he said in remarks prepared for an economics
conference.
"But we still see major challenges for the banking sector
and - especially in Europe - we still see a struggling real
economy and over stretched public finances. This is why an
accommodative monetary policy stance is still needed."
(Reporting by Michael Shields)