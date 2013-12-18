BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts Feb net profit of RMB119 mln
Feb revenue of co RMB 367.3 million
VIENNA Dec 18 Interest rates will stay low to support economies and jobs, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper, dismissing complaints that low rates were hurting savers.
"Given the economic situation, the level of interest rates will remain low because it is in the overall economic interests to have this support for growth and employment," he told the Oesterreich newspaper in an interview posted on its website on Wednesday.
He recalled there had been periods in the 1970s when negative real interest rates had prevailed. "In certain phases of the economic cycle this is unavoidable. Each saver should consider whether he shouldn't shift money into higher-yielding investments from short-term passbooks," he added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)
ATHENS, March 7 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) agreed to sell its entire 99.8 percent stake in its South Africa Bank of Athens (SABA) subsidiary to AFGRI Holdings as part of an EU-approved restructuring plan, the bank said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's first public bond issue in the global market is set to price between Abu Dhabi government debt, long viewed as the gold standard in the Gulf, and Qatar, investors say.