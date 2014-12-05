VIENNA Dec 5 European Central Bank policymakers
are leaving the door open for more policy action to fight
sluggish euro zone growth and low inflation but do not want to
act rashly, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on
Friday.
"The position of the ECB Governing Council was not to fire
quick shots, but rather see what develops on the economic side
and leave open the possibility to think further about other
considerations next year," he told a news conference on the
Austrian central bank's economic forecasts.
The European Central Bank will decide early next year
whether to take further action to revive the euro zone's
economy, its president said on Thursday, signalling that he
would not allow opposition from Germany or other individual
members to stop it.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Shadia Nasralla and Angelika
Gruber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)