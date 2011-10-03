VIENNA Oct 3 Banks are still having troubled finding long-term liquidity on the markets, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, adding this required political action.

His comments are the latest to suggest that the ECB is about to start offering banks one-year liquidity, a crisis measure last used at the end of 2009.

"Again we see that we have enough liquidity for the banks. The ECB has shown that there is ample room for additional liquidity for the banks because the banks still have enough they can give to the central banks as security," he told a panel discussion.

"But of course we do have a problem with the term structure. It is a problem that long-term liquidity for banks is very difficult to achieve on the markets. This is a challenge that we have to discuss," also on the political level, he said.

Nowotny reiterated that the ECB's purchases of debt-laden euro zone members' debt on the market was an extraordinary and temporary measure.

"It is a limited programme, also limited time-wise, so therefore it is not something that is part of the ordinary instruments of the ECB. It is something that is used only to overcome specific market imperfections," he said.

He underscored that the bond-buying programme was not providing extra liquidity to the market as a form of quantitative easing. (Reporting by Michael Shields)