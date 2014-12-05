VIENNA Dec 5 European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny backed ECB President Mario Draghi's stance on
action to revive the euro zone economy and said the next steps
would be decided early next year.
"The position of the Austrian National Bank is in line with
what Draghi said in his opening remarks. The goal is for the ECB
balance sheet to expand to counter a trend toward sinking
inflation and growth weakness," he told a news conference.
"How exactly that will happen will be decided next year. The
next steps are to be decided in the first quarter of next year."
He said there was no detailed list of what would keep the
ECB from acting, but factors to watch included the overall
economy, how euro depreciation was affecting exports, and
whether bank lending was picking up.
