VIENNA, Nov 24 A senior European Central Bank policymaker played down prospects on Monday for any immediate buying of government bonds by the ECB, underscoring scepticism about such a move to print money in the euro zone.

Asked by reporters what would prompt further ECB action, such as adding state bonds to its shopping list of assets, Ewald Nowotny, a member of the ECB's governing council, said that while that question could arise, it had not done so yet.

"There are always circumstances in which one has to think again about something but currently I don't see a point of time where that could happen," said the Austrian central banker.

Asked about suggestions that extra ECB action could come as early as the first quarter of 2015, he said: "I think it would be too early." He later said his comment was not meant to address the timing of any such steps.

"My personal view is that we have taken a series of measures and should observe the impact of these measures," Nowotny said, referring to launch this autumn's launch of secured debt purchases and a new round of cheap loans for banks.

Nowotny's sceptical remarks come shortly after ECB President Mario Draghi threw the door open for dramatic further measures to boost inflation and growth in the euro zone.

Draghi's comments were interpreted by some as meaning that money printing to buy government bonds, a step known as quantitative easing, could come as soon as early next year.

But Nowotny's stance underscores the reservations that still exist in corners of the 18-country euro zone.

The central bank and many leading politicians in Germany, the bloc's largest economy, fear that such a step would subsidise countries that are reluctant to reform. Nowotny, from neighbouring Austria, has sometimes sided with Germany.

Such opposition would make it difficult for Draghi to embark on state bond-buying.

One of the deciding factors will be the level of price inflation, a key yardstick of the economy's health.

On Monday, Nowotny reflected on the differences between so-called headline and core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy. Given falling energy prices, core inflation was probably now more relevant, he said.

"We think medium-term inflation expectations are still anchored but it is certainly something that we are watching as a deviation from our target in the medium term." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John O'Donnell and Catherine Evans)