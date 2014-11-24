VIENNA Nov 24 The first three months of next
year would be too early for the European Central Bank to take
further measures to spur the euro zone's economy, ECB
policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
Asked by reporters what circumstances would warrant more
policy action, such as buying government bonds, Nowotny, a
member of the ECB's governing council, said: "There are always
circumstances in which one has to think again about something
but currently I don't see a point of time where that could
happen."
Asked about the prospects for action as soon as the first
quarter of next year, he said: "What we do in the first quarter
is another matter. I think it would be too early. My personal
view is that we have taken a series of measures and should
observe the impact of these measures."
