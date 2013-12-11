BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
VIENNA Dec 11 There are limits as to what monetary policy can still do to stimulate demand for credit to fund investments, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.
"Credit availability is not a problem now but what we see is that demand is very low," Nowotny, who is also governor of the Austrian Central Bank, told a news conference on Austrian bank stability on Wednesday.
"The possibilities of monetary policy are more or less limited," he added. "It is the demand side that decides investments." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.