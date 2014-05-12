BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
VIENNA May 12 Stepped-up supervision of the banking sector could drive some risky activity into the shadow banking sector, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"There is a danger that intensified regulation in the banking sector might cause important and risky business activities to be shifted into less regulated areas such as shadow banking entities," he said in remarks prepared for a conference on banking union.
National differences allowed in supervising second-tier banks could distort competition to some degree, he added, but he said there was an argument for some degree of differentiation to address cultural differences and local financial cycles. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.