WASHINGTON Oct 13 The European Central Bank has reached the limits of what it can do to support financial markets as the continent struggles with a sovereign debt crisis, the ECB's outgoing president Jean-Claude Trichet said.

"The ECB has done all it could to be up to its responsibilities in exceptional circumstances," Trichet told the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday. "The ultimate backstop is, of course, the governments. To do anything that would let governments off their responsibilities would be a recipe for failure."