WASHINGTON Oct 13 The European Central Bank
has reached the limits of what it can do to support financial
markets as the continent struggles with a sovereign debt
crisis, the ECB's outgoing president Jean-Claude Trichet said.
"The ECB has done all it could to be up to its
responsibilities in exceptional circumstances," Trichet told
the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday. "The ultimate
backstop is, of course, the governments. To do anything that
would let governments off their responsibilities would be a
recipe for failure."