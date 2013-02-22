BRIEF-African Gold Group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan
* African gold group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan & corporate update
PARIS Feb 22 France will talk to its EU partners and the European Commission in the weeks ahead about pushing back its deficit-cutting timetable and now aims to hit 3 percent of GDP in 2014 not this year, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.
Moscovici, reacting to economic forecasts from the Commission that put France's public deficit at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product for 2013, said the government still maintained its longer term goal of a zero deficit in 2017.
* African gold group announces strategic investment from Forbes & Manhattan & corporate update
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, March 6 Publicity about both the recent Academy Awards and Wall Street hung over a Manhattan courtroom on Monday as lawyers struggled to find jurors to decide whether PricewaterhouseCoopers helped cause the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a commodity brokerage once headed by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.