PARIS Feb 22 France will talk to its EU partners and the European Commission in the weeks ahead about pushing back its deficit-cutting timetable and now aims to hit 3 percent of GDP in 2014 not this year, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

Moscovici, reacting to economic forecasts from the Commission that put France's public deficit at 3.7 percent of gross domestic product for 2013, said the government still maintained its longer term goal of a zero deficit in 2017.