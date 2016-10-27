* Regling spells out fallback in bank emergency

* ESM chief - Italian bank system not in danger

* Spain-style bailout possible but not now

* Regling cautions Portugal on unwinding reform (Adds background, detail)

By John O'Donnell

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 The euro zone's rescue fund could give a Spain-style bailout if a fresh banking crisis were to unfold, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Thursday.

Klaus Regling's remarks may reassure investors by showing how Europe could respond any future emergency, including in a larger country such as Italy.

Europe is slowly recovering from a debt crisis triggered by the collapse of banks but an overhang of almost 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) of bad loans threatens further trouble ahead.

Asked about Italy, Regling, who heads the ESM fund that helped stricken countries such as Spain with a financial-sector bailout, said it could do the same again - although he played down the chances of any imminent move.

"What could we do if something were to go wrong? The ESM can intervene," Regling told journalists in Frankfurt when answering a question about Italy's banks.

"For one, in the way we did in Spain, a credit via the Spanish government, but used solely to restructure the Spanish banking system. That can be done in other countries," he said.

Regling said such a step was not now needed as the problems in Italy were limited to individual lenders rather than being across the sector.

Nonetheless, his remarks show how Europe could respond in an emergency - assisting countries with a scheme that requires reform of their banks rather than the entire economy.

That in turn would stop any banking crisis in, say, Italy, from reverberating across the 19-member euro zone, whose economy remains fragile.

The ESM also has the option of taking a direct stake in banks but Regling said this would first require large losses for the lenders' investors, making it unlikely.

"I am working on the assumption that this instrument will not be used in the near term," he said.

Regling vouched for the stability of the banking system in Italy. "The Italian banking system is not in danger, nor is it on shaky grounds," he said. "It concerns some, few banks and is not across the board."

Separately, Regling voiced concern over Portugal's reversal of earlier reform, pointing to its rising borrowing costs since a new government took office.

"We have to be very careful that the competitiveness that was won at great effort ... that this won't be put at risk," he said.

Portugal's left-leaning government, in power since last November, has set out to reverse its predecessor's austerity policies by unwinding earlier pay cuts to civil servants and pensioners as well as easing some taxes. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Additional reporting by Andrei Khalip in Lisbon; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)