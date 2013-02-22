BRIEF-Villa World says purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
BRUSSELS Feb 22 The European Commission is considering giving France more time to bring its budget deficit below EU limits and will likely decide in May, the EU's top economic official said on Friday.
"In France, the recovery is now expected to be delayed, which has repercussions on public finances and we now expect a deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP this year," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a briefing.
Rehn said if the Commission's studies show France has made a big enough effort on its structural deficit, it would get until 2014 to meet the 3 percent target, rather than this year. "We shall revisit this matter in May," Rehn said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."