BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BRUSSELS May 3 France is likely to be given two more years to reach its budget deficit goals, the EU's top economic official said on Friday, following in Spain's footsteps as the euro zone relaxes its strict austerity policies.
"In France, the recovery is now expected to be delayed," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference. "Considering the economic situation, it may be reasonable to extend the deadline by two years and to correct the excessive deficit at the latest by 2015 in France," he said.
Similar leeway is set to be given to Spain, Rehn said, and there may be a year extra for the Netherlands and Slovenia to meet their budget deficit goals. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.