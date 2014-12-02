BERLIN Dec 2 Germany and France agreed on
Tuesday it was necessary to support euro zone growth and
confidence with growth-friendly fiscal and structural policies,
after welcoming European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker's plans to boost investment.
"The issue of how to strengthen investment in Europe was a
focal point for the joint talks against the background of the
recently announced Juncker investment plan," said a statement
from the German finance ministry after talks between the two
countries' finance and economy ministers and central bankers.
Germany and France also stressed the need to agree on the
first step of a financial transaction tax before the end of this
year.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by
Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)