BRUSSELS Nov 5 The euro zone will slightly step
up its economic recovery in the next two years despite lower
demand for European exports in China and other emerging markets,
the European Commission said on Thursday in its latest economic
forecasts.
The euro zone is expected to grow 1.6 percent in 2015, with
modest acceleration of gross domestic product (GDP)to 1.8
percent in 2016 and 1.9 percent in 2017, the EU executive said
on Thursday.
"The European economy remains on recovery course," the EU
Commissioner for economic affairs, Pierre Moscovici, said in a
statement.
But he also warned that "major challenges remain", as
exports of European products are expected to slow down and wars
and tensions persist in the region around Europe.
The expansionary monetary policy carried out by the European
Central Bank and the decline of oil prices have driven euro zone
growth in 2015. However, this positive impact is fading, the
Commission predicted, as it slightly reduced the 2016 growth
forecasts from its previous estimates in May, when it predicted
a 1.9 percent GDP rise in the euro zone.
Although divergences remain among the 19 countries sharing
the euro, economic growth is now widespread with only Greece
still in recession. Cyprus, Finland and Italy had seen
contraction in 2014.
Germany, the euro zone strongest economy, will continue to
grow, although at a slower pace than previously predicted, while
Italy will see a faster increase of its GDP this year and in
2016.
The euro zone current account surplus will continue to
increase in 2015, driven by Germany, but it is expected to
narrow in next two years as oil prices are forecast to rebound.
The expected increase in oil prices is also seen as positive
for the euro zone inflation, which will rise to 1 percent in
2016 from 0.1 per cent in 2015, although still far from the ECB
target of close to 2 percent.
The fiscal outlook of the euro zone is also expected to
improve as some countries reduce their public deficits and
debts, although France will maintain a deficit above the limits
set by EU rules also in 2017, and Italy's debt is expected to
rise in 2015 to 133 percent of GDP.
