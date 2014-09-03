* Euro zone composite PMI falls to 8-month low of 52.5
* Heightened tensions over Ukraine weighing on sentiment
* UK service industry expands at fastest pace in nearly a
year
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Sept 3 Euro zone business grew at the
slowest rate this year in August and retail sales plummeted in
July as escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine subdued
spending and investment, surveys showed on Wednesday.
Signs of slower growth, coupled with firms cutting prices at
an even faster rate but still failing to drum up sales, will add
to pressure on the European Central Bank ahead of its monetary
policy meeting on Thursday.
"The euro area is still just about expanding but the
direction is downwards and the risk is we get more of the same
as we move through the next few months as the geopolitical
factors weigh heavily," said Ken Wattret at BNP Paribas.
"It's pretty obvious the ECB is worried, and rightly so. The
pressure will continue."
Optimism about the future among service firms, which
dominate the bloc's economy, fell to its lowest level this year
amid rising tension over Ukraine that triggered sanctions from
the West and countermeasures from Russia.
Although the Ukrainian president's press office said on
Wednesday he had reached agreement with Russia's Vladimir Putin
on a "permanent ceasefire" in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region,
uncertainty about the situation on the ground remained.
The Kremlin later said the presidents had agreed on steps
towards peace but a ceasefire had not been agreed between Moscow
and Kiev because Russia is not a party to the conflict.
World markets jumped after the initial declaration before
trimming gains - Britain's top share index touched a 14-1/2-year
high.
DATA DOWN
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which
is based on surveys of thousands of companies across the region
and is seen as a good gauge of growth, fell to an eight-month
low of 52.5, well below July's 53.8.
That final reading was also weaker than a preliminary
estimate of 52.8, although it was the 14th month above the 50
line that denotes growth.
The euro zone economy stalled in the second quarter and
private sector growth in Germany, Europe's powerhouse, eased to
a 10-month low in August.
In France, the bloc's second-biggest economy, activity
declined for a fourth month while business activity in Italy's
service sector unexpectedly shrank for the first time in five
months.
In another sign of weakness, retail sales across the region
fell 0.4 percent in July as expected, the first drop this year.
In Britain, the services industry expanded at the fastest
pace in nearly a year last month, suggesting some companies were
struggling to keep up with demand, a factor the Bank of England
is likely to note as its ponders when to raise interest rates.
While no change is expected at its Monetary Policy Committee
meeting on Thursday, the BOE is widely touted to be the first
major central bank to raise interest rates - although not until
early next year.
"The UK domestic economy continues to roar ahead," said Rob
Wood, chief UK economist at Berenberg Bank.
"A small 25 basis point hike in interest rates, when it
comes - we expect February next year - is unlikely to have much
effect on the pace of expansion."
Although a move upward in rates seems to be nearing from the
BoE and the Federal Reserve in the United States - where an ISM
services PMI due on Thursday is expected to show a slight
slowing of growth - markets also are focussing on when the ECB
will loosen policy.
Speculation the ECB is preparing to buy assets spiked after
bank President Mario Draghi said last month the bank was
prepared to respond with all its available tools if inflation -
which was just 0.3 percent in August - were to drop further.
The composite output price PMI, which has been sub-50 since
April 2012, fell to a three-month low of 48.9 from July's 49.0
as firms cut prices to drum up trade.
A Reuters poll of economists last week gave a median 75
percent chance the ECB will launch a quantitative easing
programme by March, buying asset-backed securities in a bid to
prevent deflation and jump-start economic growth.
The euro zone PMI for the service industry fell to 53.1 from
54.2 in July, below a preliminary 53.5. The business
expectations sub-index staged its biggest one-month fall since
the tail end of the financial crisis.
