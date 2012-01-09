* German exports rise 2.5 pct, beating forecasts
* Airbus helps French exports
* Analysts say German exports to weaken as orders drop
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Jan 9 German exports bounced back
in November boosting the country's trade surplus, a sign that
Europe's largest economy may avoid a sharp slowdown in contrast
to France which is expected to have run up a record trade
deficit in 2011.
The leaders of the two countries met on Monday to find ways
to create faster growth and help the euro zone out of its debt
crisis.
The German economy has shown resilience but France is
struggling to stay competitive, a problem for President Nicolas
Sarkozy ahead of an April election.
New data from China, one of the largest importers of German
goods, showed banks racheted up lending in December, reinforcing
perceptions that the central bank is gently easing policy to
cushion for slower growth abroad.
"Looking ahead, external demand from outside the euro zone,
with the U.S. and Asia providing some positive news recently,
and solid domestic demand have made the German economy the last
stronghold of a rapidly weakening euro zone," said ING economist
Carsten Brzeski.
German exports rose 2.5 percent in November after posting
their biggest fall in half a year the previous month, official
data showed, easily beating the 0.7 percent forecast. The
surplus widened to 15.1 billion euros.
France's trade deficit narrowed sharply to 4.4 billion euros
in November helped by Airbus exports. It is still heading for a
record in 2011, however, highlighting the decline of French
competitiveness compared to its German neighbours.
"Looking ahead, we do not expect the trade deficit to
improve significantly," Barclays Capital wrote of the France's
trade balance.
The French government expects the euro zone's second biggest
economy to grow 1.0 percent this year although most economists
are forecasting growth much closer to zero as businesses and
consumers entrench for a painful downturn.
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde was
quoted as saying on Monday Europe may avoid a recession this
year and there were reasons to be more upbeat about prospects
for the region.
COOLING
Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the
2008/09 financial crisis and data due on Wednesday is expected
to show 2011 economic growth of 3.0 percent.
But the outlook has darkened as euro zone debt worries have
begun to weigh on the real economy, depressing both investor and
consumer confidence, and most economists have cut their
forecasts for 2012 growth over the past month.
The trade data showed a surprise fall in imports, reflecting
weak domestic demand and analysts said falling orders still
pointed to weaker German exports in the months ahead.
Separate data showed a surprisingly sharp fall in industrial
output in November.
"Gross domestic product is likely to have shrunk already at
the end of the year. The start of the year is likely to have
been bumpy but the feared breakdown of the German economy has
not happened," said Ulrike Rondorf at Commerzbank.
Demand from countries outside the euro zone, supported by a
weak euro, could nonetheless support German exports this year.
The euro hit a 16-month low versus the dollar and an 11-year
trough against the yen on Monday.
"The weakness of the euro...helps German and other European
exporters dampening to some extent the consequences of the
weaker global outlook," said Juergen Michels at Citigroup.
The Statistics Office publishes the regional breakdown of
month-on-month trade data later in the month, yet unadjusted
year-on-year data already showed exports to non euro zone
countries rising faster than those to the currency bloc.
BMW, the world's largest maker of premium cars,
said on Monday it achieved record sales in 2011, and Volkswagen
said on Sunday it aimed to sell more than half a
million cars in the United States for the first time in 39
years.
(Additional Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Rene Wagner in
Berlin and Leigh Thomas in Paris; Writing by Anna Willard)