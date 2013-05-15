* Euro zone contracts 0.2 pct in first quarter
* Germany returns to anaemic growth; France shrinks
* Hope for stabilisation in second half of 2013
By Robin Emmott and Sarah Marsh
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, May 15 Germany's economy crept
back into growth at the start of the year but not by enough to
stop the euro zone from contracting for a sixth straight
quarter, and France slid into recession.
Falling output across the bloc meant the 17-nation economy
is in its longest recession since records began in 1995.
It shrank 0.2 percent in the January to March period, the
EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday, worse than
the 0.1 percent contraction forecast by a Reuters poll.
"The misery continues," said Carsten Brzeski, a senior
economist at ING in Brussels. "Almost all core countries bar
Germany are in recession and so far nothing has helped in
stopping this downward spiral.
As well as France, the economy shrank for the quarter in
Finland, Cyprus, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal and Greece.
Data last month showed Spain's economy contracted for a seventh
consecutive quarter.
Germany, which generates almost a third of the euro zone's
economy, grew by a weaker than expected 0.1 percent, skirting
the recession that France succumbed to, but highlighting the
devastating impact of the euro zone's debt and banking crisis
that has driven unemployment to a record 19 million people.
France's downturn was its first in four years, after
contracting by 0.2 percent in the first three months of the
year, as it did in the last quarter of 2012.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, reported its
seventh consecutive quarter of decline, the longest since
records began in 1970.
The euro zone's recession is now longer than the five
quarters of contraction that followed the global financial
crisis in 2008/2009, although it is not as deep.
The euro fell to a six-week low against a buoyant dollar,
hurt by the anaemic figures which kept alive chances of more
monetary easing by the European Central Bank.
The ECB cut rates to a record low earlier this month and its
head, Mario Draghi, said it was ready to act again if the
economy worsened.
Some EU leaders, who meet for a summit in Brussels next
week/ are also trying to shift away from the budget cuts that
have dominated the response to the debt crisis since 2009.
But it will be tough for another rate cut and a softening
of austerity - even if either happens - to break a cycle in
which governments are cutting spending, companies are laying off
staff, Europeans are buying less and young people have little
hope of finding a job.
"Any recovery is going to be excruciatingly slow," said Nick
Kounis, head of macroeconomic research at ABN AMRO.
A Reuters poll of 65 economists suggested growth should
return in the second half of this year, but there will no strong
recovery until at least 2015.
RECOVERY?
Interest rates at a record low and the ECB's promise to buy
the bonds of struggling governments have calmed talk of a euro
zone break-up, driving up equities and cooling bond yields.
But the reality for companies and households is of tight
credit and frozen investment, meaning demand in places such as
China and the United States is the best hope for renewed growth.
Of most concern is the difference between Europe's two
largest economies, Germany and France. It looks narrow over the
first three months of the year, but European diplomats and
officials fear France will continue to lag far behind,
threatening the cohesion of the twin policy motor that has
traditionally driven the European project.
French growth has faltered as unemployment undermines the
confidence of both consumers and businesses, which are
struggling to cope with government belt-tightening while Spain
remains deep in the mire.
Even Germany will find it difficult to reach take-off speed
alone. Its statistics office revised down its figure for the end
of 2012 to show a contraction of 0.7 percent, from 0.6 percent.
Thomas Gitzel at VP Bank sees a stronger performance in the
second quarter as construction, hit by the winter, bounces back.
But he added: "The current global economic backdrop makes a
sustained recovery more unlikely. Difficulties in France and
disappointing growth figures from China are strewing stones in
the path of the Germany economy. Hopes of significantly higher
growth could be premature."
The latest GDP figures will add fuel to a burgeoning debate
about how to balance the need to cut debt with measures to
foster growth.
Italian and French leaders have been vocal in calling for an
end to austerity and European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso has said it has reached the limits of public acceptance.